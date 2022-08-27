Maine woman arrested at South Station bus terminal for allegedly possessing drugs

A Maine woman was arrested Thursday at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal for alleged possession of heroin and cocaine, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Jennifer Shaker, 33, of Lewiston, Maine, allegedly had more than 20 grams of what is believed to be heroin and almost two grams of what is believed to be cocaine, Transit Police said in a statement Saturday. In Massachusetts, the trafficking weight of heroin is a net of 18 grams of heroin or more, according to state law.

“Shaker allegedly had the controlled narcotics in her travel bag, which she left unattended in the buses’ bathroom,” Transit Police said.