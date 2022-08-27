Male fatally struck along Revere Beach Parkway

An unidentified male was killed early Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. State Police responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street in Everett, said Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement. Upon arrival, troopers located the pedestrian who had been hit in the roadway, the statement said.

The victim was struck by a westbound 2001 Toyota Camry sedan in the right lane just west of Vine Street.