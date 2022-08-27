Male fatally struck along Revere Beach Parkway

An unidentified male was killed early Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 1:40 a.m. State Police responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street in Everett, said Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement. Upon arrival, troopers located the pedestrian who had been hit in the roadway, the statement said.
The victim was struck by a westbound 2001 Toyota Camry sedan in the right lane just west of Vine Street.
The driver, who was only identified as a 46-year-old man from Lynn, remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to the statement. He has not been charged, Procopio said in the statement.
The pedestrian was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance Everett Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was not carrying any identification, and troopers are working on determining his identity to notify his family, the statement said.
State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
