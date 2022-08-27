Man shot near Carnival celebration, injuries life-threatening, Boston police say

A man was seriously injured in a second shooting reported in the area of Harambee Park Saturday evening, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
The area is where the city’s 49th Caribbean Carnival celebration was underway for much of the day.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue at 5:41 p.m.
The victim was taken to an are hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.
An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made, she said.
Earlier Saturday, a person was shot at J’ouvert, a parade that marks the official start of the carnival. The person suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a man was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Boston police.
