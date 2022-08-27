Paul Monti, whose efforts honored veterans’ graves with flags after his son’s death, dies at 76

“It was shocking that there were no flags,” he recalled nearly five years later. “Something had to be done.”

Once there on that November day in 2006, he was told that decorating individual graves with flags wasn’t allowed because they interfered with maintenance.

The first Veterans Day after Army Sergeant First Class Jared C. Monti was killed in action in Afghanistan, Paul Monti went to his son’s grave in Bourne, carrying a small American flag.

In an achievement that changed the face of Massachusetts National Cemetery, Mr. Monti persuaded officials to drop the flag prohibition. His efforts, which became known as Operation Flags for Vets, inspired veterans and their families across the country.

A beloved, retired high school teacher whose former students attest to his humble, unrelenting support, Mr. Monti was 76 when he died of cancer Friday in a rehabilitation center, hoping that he would be able to return once more to his longtime Raynham home.

“The thing that was truly remarkable about him was his decency and his desire to try to find something positive in such a terrible loss,” said Governor Charlie Baker, who visited Mr. Monti before he died, kneeling next to him and reading aloud a citation that thanked him for his work honoring veterans.

Once bereft of gravesite flags, the veterans cemetery in Bourne became a rippling ocean of red, white, and blue for Memorial Day in 2011. Since then, volunteers have placed flags on more than 70,000 graves on every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, except for a pause during the pandemic.

“We get every religion, every ethnic group, people from their 90s to infants to mothers with strollers. We get motorcycle groups, football and hockey teams, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts,” Mr. Monti told the Globe in 2020 of the volunteers who participated in his project.

“We make sure it’s totally apolitical because these soldiers weren’t political,” he said, adding that the veterans “served with every kind of person, and everyone had each other’s back. That’s America.”

Sergeant Jared Monti, whose death and burial led his father to found Operation Flags for Vets, was no ordinary soldier.

He was 30 when he died on June 21, 2006, of injuries from a close-by explosion of a rocket-propelled grenade, when he was trying to rescue a fallen soldier under his command in Afghanistan’s Nuristan Province.

He was leading a patrol of more than a dozen soldiers when they were attacked by about 50 Taliban insurgents. Sergeant Monti ordered his men to set up a defensive post behind a rock formation, then noticed that Private First Class Brian Bradbury was injured and lying out in the open with the enemy forces advancing.

Sergeant Monti twice attempted to rescue Bradbury, only to take cover in the face of fierce enemy fire. During a third attempt, Sergeant Monti was fatally injured when a rocket-propelled grenade exploded in his path.

“I’ve made peace with God,” he told his comrades with his final breaths. “Tell my family that I love them.”

Three years later, in September 2009, President Barack Obama honored Jared Monti with the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor, for his “conspicuous gallantry” and heroism.

“He handed off his radio. He tightened his chin strap,” Obama said. “And with his men providing cover, Jared rose and started to run. Into all those incoming bullets. Into all those rockets.”

Obama presented the award to Monti’s parents, Paul and Janet Monti, in a White House ceremony. Jared, who was promoted from staff sergeant to sergeant first class posthumously, also had been awarded the Bronze Star for valor and the Purple Heart.

“I’m so proud of him,” his mother had told the Globe that summer when the Medal of Honor news was announced.

“It ensures him a place in history,” Paul Monti said then, “but I’d much rather have him with me.”

Born on Aug. 12, 1946, Paul Monti was the fifth of 13 siblings and grew up in Braintree. His father, Joseph Monti, was an electrician, and his mother, Mary Salverio Monti, was at home raising the children.

“My dad started working when he was 5 years old. He delivered newspapers,” said his daughter, Niccole, of Grifton, N.C.

Even in such a large family, Mr. Monti stood out early on, said his sister Jean, of Bridgewater.

“He was awesome. He was my rock,” she said. “He was very, very protective of all the siblings, no matter if they were older or younger.”

Mr. Monti graduated from what is now Bridgewater University with a bachelor’s degree in teaching.

In 1970, he married Janet Ross, and they had three children. Their marriage ended in divorce and Janet, a retired nurse, now lives in Grifton, N.C.

“He was my hero. I wish I could be half the man that my father was,” said Mr. Monti’s son, Tim, of Westville, Okla.

As a baseball coach, Mr. Monti made sure every youngster got a chance to play. “It was never about winning or losing,” Tim said. “He just wanted everyone to get better.”

And as a science teacher for three decades at Stoughton High School, “he just made class and learning so much fun,” Tim said.

Mr. Monti was known for forging lifelong bonds with students he took on field trips to the diamond mines in Herkimer, N.Y., and to tide pools in Massachusetts.

“He was always mentoring, always teaching, always giving,” Tim said.

“Everywhere I go I meet his former students,” Niccole said. “I have so many of his former students on my Facebook account. They just wanted to be buds because they loved my father.”

Still, she added, “he was an ideal dad. He always, always made time for us, no matter what.”

In addition to his daughter, son, sister, and former wife, Mr. Monti leaves six other sisters, Marianne Riley of Englewood, Fla., Frances Harring of Malta, N.Y., Marguerite Cook of Oak Bluffs, Ann Eagles of Lewes, Del., Rita Hammerstad of Jacksonville, Fla., and Patricia Corsini of Plymouth; four brothers, Matthew of Norton, Anthony of Holbrook, Michael of Lakeville, and James of Plymouth; and two grandchildren.

A service will be announced.

Amid the interviews Mr. Monti gave as he tried to overturn the regulation prohibiting the placing of flags next to graves, he told a reporter that he drove Jared’s truck as part of the way he coped with the loss.

A songwriter heard that radio interview, and Mr. Monti’s mention of Jared’s truck became the foundation of the song “I Drive Your Truck,” which Lee Brice performed. “I Drive Your Truck” was named song of the year in the 2009 Country Music Association Awards.

Mr. Monti’s efforts to place flags on veterans’ graves, meanwhile, drew wide support. He told Baker that the money to pay for tens of thousands of flags that volunteers place annually in Massachusetts National Cemetery arrives by mail in checks for small amounts from strangers across the country.

“The guy had a huge following because of who he was and what he meant to so many people,” Baker said. “He was so unassuming, too. He had no idea, I don’t think, of the sort of influence he had on people, just by being who he was.”

For Mr. Monti, the flag project was never about himself. As he knelt each year to place a flag at his son’s grave, he thought only about honoring what was lost.

Jared “loved his soldiers,” Mr. Monti told the Globe when he visited the cemetery for Veterans Day in 2020. “He loved them all, which is one of the reasons why I do what I do. I want to do what my son did, which was honor and love every veteran.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.