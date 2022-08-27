Suspect arrested after morning shooting in Dorchester amid festivities for J’ouvert

No further information was immediately available.

The injury was not life-threatening, according to Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle. Police made an arrest, and the firearm was recovered, he said.

A person was shot Saturday morning in Dorchester amid the early morning festivities for J’ouvert, according to Boston police.

J’ouvert, which translates to “break day” or “daybreak,” and traditionally follows a night of parties, began at 5 a.m. Saturday near Millet Street and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. Participants typically parade through the streets, some wearing horned headpieces, while covering themselves in paint and dancing to drums. The celebration is held the morning of the Caribbean Carnival.

The parade and the parties have involved bursts of violence in the past.

In 2014, Dawnn Jaffier, 26, was shot in the head and died after she was caught in crossfire from a gang-related shooting at J’ouvert.

In 2021, a man was fatally stabbed at the parade. In 2015 multiple shootings left a man dead and again in 2016 a man was killed in multiple shootings.





