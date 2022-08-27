Truck driver backs up into MBTA bus Saturday morning

A truck struck an MBTA bus Saturday morning, leaving him injured, officials said.
The crash, which was reported at 11:09 a.m., occurred at the corner of American Legion Highway and Hyde Park Avenue, according to MBTA spokesman, Joe Pesaturo.
Pesaturo said that the Route 14 bus was stopped at the intersection when the truck driver backed up and struck the front of the bus.
The bus had 10 passengers aboard, and none were injured, Pesaturo said. The truck driver requested medical attention and was taken to the hospital, he said.
Officials did not say whether charges have been filed, citing the ongoing investigation.
Advertisement
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.