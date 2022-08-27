Worker injured in fall from roller coaster platform at Santa’s Village in N.H.

The man, 51, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

An employee at the popular Santa’s Village theme park in Jefferson, N.H. was seriously injured Saturday when he fell from a platform while a rollercoaster was moving, New Hampshire state officials said.

An investigation revealed that the worker “suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” the statement said.

The state fire marshal’s office was contacted by the park about the incident, according to the statement.

The state Department of Safety’s Division of Fire Safety is investigating the incident. Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators were expected at the park to inspect the ride and continue investigating, the fire marshal’s office said.

Advertisement

The popular amusement park has been open for nearly 70 years.

In New Hampshire, all mechanical amusement rides must be inspected by the Division of Fire Safety at least once a year and registered before it can be operated. Each ride that passes inspection gets a registration decal which has to be placed on the ride in a visible spot to the public, the fire marshal’s office said.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.