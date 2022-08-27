Candidate for sheriff in Vermont is fired for kicking detainee

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont sheriff’s office captain and candidate for sheriff has been fired after a video showed him kicking a handcuffed and shackled detainee in the groin.

Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin on Thursday called Capt. John Grismore's actions “egregious" in a statement.

According to a video of the incident released by the sheriff's, a man who's handcuffed and shackled refused to stay seated on a bench while being detained at the sheriff's office. Grismore, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, kicked the man in the groin and then kicked him a second time when the man stood up again.