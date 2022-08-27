Drought conditions, dire predictions

In my youth, before people became so obsessed with lawn care, the dog days of August meant brown grass most everywhere. We knew that the rains of September would green everything up once again.

Re “Unsettling weather: This summer’s drought and last year’s heavy rains both signal New Englanders need a climate plan” (Page A1, Aug. 19): I believe mine is the the only brown lawn in my neighborhood. I don’t water. When I walk my dog in the morning, it seems every other yard is awash in the spray from sprinkler systems.

With climate change upon us and droughts guaranteed in our future, one change that would really help would be for people to stop almost all lawn watering. The national obsession with a green lawn was manufactured by the lawn care companies, and it’s time to break that spell.

Water is too precious a resource to be used on a monoculture that provides nothing of value in return. Let’s return to the dog days of brown lawns in summer and save our water for when it’s really needed.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable





Process we’re seeing unfold, slowly, inexorably, is aridification

Let’s call it what it is: A drought is kind of a seasonal thing that happens from time to time. We are well into the process known as aridification, where a region gradually and continuously changes to a drier climate to the point where man, beast, plant, and tree have trouble surviving. Weather can change by the day or by the hour, but climate change is a much slower and longer process.

Joseph Chamberlain

Lakeville





When farms suffer, food shortages follow

Crunchy baked lawns and brown fairways are annoying but they’re first-world problems. But the “climate variability” that we have caused by burning fossil fuels has a darker side.

Golf courses and farms both need adequate water, in moderate amounts. But when farms suffer, as they are in New England, in the United States, in Europe, virtually everywhere, food shortages follow. Parts of Africa are on the brink of famine because of drought. In the United States, food prices will rise and food insecurity will increase. And it will only get worse.

We need to address the climate crisis. Or millions will starve.

Susan R. Donaldson

Northampton





A multiunit method to cut down on water use

Last week I learned that Boston and other cities and towns are considering a ban against the use of fossil fuels in new construction and major renovation. It sounds like a new idea. But there is precedent for such mandates.

In 1988 the Legislature showed courage and imagination in making Massachusetts the first state to mandate low-flow toilets in new construction and renovation. In 1992, a federal mandate was signed into law. Where would we be if today every flush meant 5 gallons of water down the drain? I support this environmental effort and would like to expand it.

Daily we hear of our drought. For years I have been writing to my state and federal lawmakers asking for a mandate that would require the plumbing architecture in new construction of multifamily residences to bring water to each unit separately and that there be an ultrasonic RFID (radio frequency identification) water meter in each unit. This would achieve equity and encourage conservation by billing residents for the water they actually use. We cannot afford to ignore our problems in the hope that they will go away.

Advertisement

In addition, this would save money. How do I know? Because we accomplished this in my condominium.

Are today’s legislators up to the challenge? I honestly do not know.

Mary Sweeney

Lynn