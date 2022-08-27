With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs ( “Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings

The jury is still out on the impact full electrification would have on the cost of housing, electric rates, and the New England power grid, which today produces electricity with a fuel mix of about 60 percent natural gas and only about 5 percent renewables. It makes no sense to exclude biodiesel, a tested and recognized liquid fuel that delivers immediate carbon reductions. Other states, such as New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, have adopted mandates for biodiesel fuel use. Massachusetts should be doing the same.

Stephen Dodge

Director of state regulatory affairs

Clean Fuels Alliance America

Wilmington

Michael Ferrante

President

Massachusetts Energy Marketers Association

Wilmington





Get on board with this plan, governor

I object to Governor Baker’s argument that limiting natural gas infrastructure development and installations will make it harder to build affordable housing. Today’s proven heat pump technology is far more efficient than natural gas and provides efficient cooling necessary in our ever-hotter world. Continued reliance on fossil fuels only serves to perpetuate an obsolete technology and lock in higher utility bills to consumers for decades to come.

It is time for the governor to get on board with the will of Massachusetts voters. He should put his enthusiastic support behind the 10 cities and towns that have already voted to ban natural gas in new construction and major renovations as they pilot the Commonwealth’s inevitable transition to universal building electrification.

J. Hale Smith

Milton





Heavy reliance on electricity will block gains of new state measure

While reducing the use of fossil fuels is a laudable goal, this measure will actually increase emissions, at least in the short term. Why? Because, according to the US Energy Information Administration, Massachusetts gets 73.3 percent of its electricity from natural gas, with a trace amount (0.3 percent) from oil, and the balance (26.4 percent) from renewable sources.

This state pilot program is virtue-signaling in the worst way, since the increased electrical demand would require the burning of more fossil fuels to supply the additional electricity required to meet the increased demand. Worse, since the electricity isn’t generated at the point of use, the home, even more electricity would be required to compensate for the additional losses incurred in transmitting that additional power to the home.

Until we get all of our electricity from nuclear power, renewable energy, or both, this measure would increase fossil fuel use while adding to the cost of building new homes, since heat pump technology is more expensive to install than comparable natural gas heating equipment.

Our state policy makers might think they’re doing something to help, but they’re actually making the problem worse.

Robert G. Atkinson Jr.

North Reading





We can build a better future without natural gas

Let’s stop using the negative term “ban” when we talk about the smart plan for electrification in new building projects and renovations. We know we can build a better future without natural gas. We know we can avoid the pollution, risk, and waste of hooking our buildings up to the dangerous, leaky gas system. We know that clean energy protects our health and safety, our budgets, and our communities.

Every time we see the word “ban,” I urge us to think “better action now,” or as poet Maya Angelou said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

Ellie Goldberg

Newton





We need heavy hand of public policy to curb climate change

Most Americans believe that individual effort will not be enough to curb climate change. While I have taken steps to curb my carbon footprint, without government action to change the way we produce energy and use it, these efforts will have insufficient impact. After all, the pandemic lockdowns, which significantly decreased the use of cars and planes, only decreased carbon emissions by 13 percent in the United States.

To really have an effect, we need to get rid of our addiction to fossil fuels, become more energy efficient, and consume less energy as a society. This is possible only through government funding, incentives, and regulations. President Biden’s landmark climate plan and Massachusetts’ recent climate bill are steps in the right direction. We must all demand more government-led efforts and private-sector leadership in the future.

Marine Krzisch

Cambridge