Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffers left knee injury

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a left knee injury while playing in Italy’s FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Saturday, and NBA sources said the veteran will undergo further testing on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury. One NBA source said that initial exams by doctors in Brescia, Italy, showed that the ACL is stable.

Gallinari was hurt when he took a bad step on a fast break early in the fourth quarter of Italy’s 91-84 win. He was helped off the court.