A day later, still not much good to say about Patriots’ preseason loss to Raiders

The Patriots were mostly flat throughout their 23-6 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Friday night, but rather than flush the bad memories, Lawrence Guy said they’ll use them as motivation and a learning experience.

In theory it’s a great way to go through life. In practice, however, it’s not always possible, especially when analyzing the ups and down of professional football teams.

LAS VEGAS — Mom always preached, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

“You don’t erase it. You can’t erase a game,” he said. “You just have to learn from the mistakes. So, we’re going to have ups and downs, and we all understand that. This is something that you have to watch the film and we figure out what was being done. Where were our fundamentals? Where [were we] being beat? You have to take out the positive of that and be like, ‘OK, this is what we did well, and this is when we continue to build up.’ “

Here are some of the nice, the not-so-nice, and the noteworthy from a week in the desert with the Patriots and the Raiders.

▪ Field general. Mac Jones showed real leadership and poise throughout the week, rallying the offense after sluggish starts in both practice sessions and in his final series Friday night.

Jones’s first three series were nothing to write home about — his interception to Luke Masterson was a poor read and throw — but he didn’t let that carry over to his final turn with the ball.

He led New England on an 11-play, 64-yard scoring drive in the second quarter, and if not for an abysmal offensive pass interference call on DeVante Parker, it would have resulted in 7 points.

One the march, Jones completed passes to four of his projected top targets (Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry) as he read through his progressions quickly despite a lack of time.

In total, Jones hit six targets on his nine completions — Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith were the others. That kind of distribution might frustrate fantasy owners, but it bodes well going forward as it translates to an offense that will be multiple and unpredictable.

Jones acknowledged postgame that “it wasn’t very good out there” but, as good leaders do, he expressed confidence about what’s ahead.

“We’re all going to come together and be strong,” he said. “I hate saying it’s the preseason, but there’s a lot you can learn from preseason games.”

▪ Up-front issues. Jones was hurried a bunch and sacked twice as his protection often broke down quickly. The offensive line, which features some experienced veterans, has yet to show it can consistently form a wall to give Jones adequate time.

The Raiders came free a couple of times, landing several blows on Jones as the blockers were slow on their presnap recognition or missed assignments and weren’t quick enough to recover.

Without knowing specific assignments, it’s hard to assign blame to individuals, but no one was particularly stout. David Andrews said the reasons for the breakdowns will be recognized and rectified after some film sessions.

▪ Take it on the run, baby. New England passed twice as much as it ran, though clearly not all of the 17 rushes were designed. But there were signs of improvement, particularly on the outside zone runs that had mostly been snuffed out by the Raiders during the practice sessions.

The Patriots rushed for 104 yards, with rookie Kevin Harris accounting for 54 on just four totes. His 33-yard run off right tackle was the club’s longest gain of the night.

With Damien Harris sitting out with an undisclosed ailment and Ty Montgomery going down early, Harris’s play was a boost and a reason for optimism.

▪ The kids were all right. It’s going to be hard to keep cornerback Jack Jones off the field when the Patriots go with extra defensive backs. He’s a bit of a gambler, but the rookie is a sticky defender with good instincts and surprising pop.

“I think Jack’s competed well,” coach Bill Belichick said Saturday morning, shortly after the team’s red-eye flight home. “Like all the young players there’s a lot of things he still needs to work on. But he’s been out there every day and that’s certainly contributed to his improvement and development.”

Fellow rookie corner Marcus Jones took some lumps in the secondary as he was targeted often. He did, however, register a team-high seven tackles and a pass defensed. His more immediate impact should come on special teams, where he returned a pair of punts for 32 yards.

▪ Odds and ends. Belichick had no update on Montgomery’s ankle injury, indicating more could be determined in the next 24 hours on the eighth-year veteran, who did travel home with his teammates … Meyers spent time in the medical tent after being rolled up on Friday, so his situation bears watching, as well … With Tyquan Thornton (collarbone surgery, out 6-8 weeks) and Kristian Wilkerson (head) already on the shelf, Lil’Jordan Humphrey seems like a solid bet to stick around … The Patriots will need to submit an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday, but expect plenty of moves before that deadline.

