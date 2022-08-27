Game 127: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After snapping a four-game losing streak with a 9-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox will have a chance to clinch a series against an American League East foe when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Friday’s victory was the 25th come-from-behind win of the season, as the Sox trailed 4-1, then scored the next eight runs to take a 9-4 lead before holding off a rally from the Rays.

Saturday’s game has a 4:10 p.m. start. Per Julian McWilliams, Trevor Story will be in the lineup. Story was scheduled to play in his third rehab game Friday for Double A Portland, but that contest was postponed due to rain. Story has been on the injured list with a right hand fracture since July 14. He was batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBI before hitting the IL.