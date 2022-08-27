Game 127: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After snapping a four-game losing streak with a 9-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox will have a chance to clinch a series against an American League East foe when the two teams meet on Saturday.
Friday’s victory was the 25th come-from-behind win of the season, as the Sox trailed 4-1, then scored the next eight runs to take a 9-4 lead before holding off a rally from the Rays.
Saturday’s game has a 4:10 p.m. start. Per Julian McWilliams, Trevor Story will be in the lineup. Story was scheduled to play in his third rehab game Friday for Double A Portland, but that contest was postponed due to rain. Story has been on the injured list with a right hand fracture since July 14. He was batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBI before hitting the IL.
Rich Hill gets the nod, coming off a performance in which he retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced in an 8-3 win over the Pirates.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RAYS (69-56): Diaz DH, Margot RF, Arozarena LF, Ramirez 1B, Paredes 3B, Bethancourt C, Chang 2B, Walls SS, Siri CF.
Pitching: LHP Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA)
RED SOX (61-65): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Hill: Randy Arozarena 1-2, Christian Bethancourt 1-5, Ji-Man Choi 2-3, Yandy Díaz 0-1, Brandon Lowe 1-2, Manuel Margot 5-23, Francisco Mejía 0-1, David Peralta 5-17, Harold Ramírez 1-3, Taylor Walls 1-1
Red Sox vs. Springs: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 2-5, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 3-6, Jarren Duran 0-2, Kiké Hernández 2-3, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Reese McGuire 0-3, Tommy Pham 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Alex Verdugo 0-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 26-13 this season when their starting pitcher throws at least six innings.
Notes: Hill has allowed 10 runs in 12 innings over three starts since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 1. He is 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 13 career outings (four starts) against the Rays. … Springs has won his last three decisions and allowed no more than two runs in each of his last four starts. His one appearance against the Red Sox was earlier this season on July 5, when he allowed three runs on five hits in four innings and came a way with a no-decision in an 8-4 win for the Rays.
