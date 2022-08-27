Panthers’ Zane Gonzalez, Sam Darnold sustain ‘significant’ injuries

The Panthers will enter the season with Baker Mayfield as their starter and P.J. Walker as his backup.

Darnold has a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule said doctors haven't determined how much time he'll miss, adding that putting him on short-term injured reserve is a possibility.

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

“We're not sure of the exact length of that injury,” Rhule said Saturday on a videoconference call. “We sent those images to a specialist to gauge it, but it does look like a significant injury that could take some time.”

Gonzalez’s injury appears even worse, and there is a possibility it could be season-ending. He will see a specialist to determine the degree of injury.

Rhule wouldn't specify what Gonzalez did to his groin while practicing kicks into the net on the sideline. But he said the Panthers will be looking to sign a kicker before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Gonzalez finished last season 20 of 22 on field goals after joining the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season and making 22 of 23 extra points. The Panthers re-signed Gonzalez to a two-year, $4.5 million contract after he made his final 17 field goals last season.

Geno Smith gets starting nod for Seahawks

Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll announced after Friday’s 27-26 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

A rough night from Drew Lock, which included three interceptions and no touchdowns, wasn’t the deciding factor. Smith played one series. Playing into the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.

“Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he commands everything that we’re doing,” Carroll said. “He’ll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.”

The Seahawks are entering a new era after trading the Super Bowl winner and 10-year starter Wilson to Denver, where Lock started 21 games over the previous three seasons.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Smith had already done plenty to make the Seahawks think he was the choice.

“This is just step one in the process, but it’s really about winning,” said Smith, who was Wilson’s backup after starting most of his first two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and has 34 starts in 45 games over eight seasons. “None of this will matter if we don’t go out and win the games we’re supposed to win.”

“As a competitor, you’re always disappointed, and I was disappointed,” Lock said about Carroll’s decision. “You want to be able to step on the field and show that you can do it. Now, it’s my job to have his back. Be the best teammate I can be.”

Andover’s EJ Perry goes distance in Jaguars’ loss

Desmond Ridder shook off an interception on his very first throw to lead the Atlanta Falcons to their first home preseason win since 2016, beating Jacksonville, 28-12. Both teams relied mainly on backups and roster wannabes in their preseason finale, with the Falcons (2-1) prevailing behind their third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati. Playing into the fourth quarter, Ridder completed 14 of 25 passes for 185 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown throw to fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier in the first quarter. Andover’s EJ Perry went the distance at quarterback for the Jaguars (0-4). He completed 19 of 27 for 201 yards, with a pair of interceptions. Perry hooked up with Laquon Treadwell on a 7-yard pass with 12 seconds left in the first half to cut Atlanta’s lead to 14-12 . . . The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “we have no idea” whether either will play at Minnesota. Bakhtiari has played in only one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned for the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale, but had a setback and wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. Jenkins hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL on Nov. 21 at Minnesota. Bakhtiari was an All-Pro left tackle in 2018 and 2020. Jenkins, a Pro Bowl guard in 2020, filled in for Bakhtiari at left tackle last season before suffering his own injury.