Rain postpones NASCAR regular-season finale at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday.

The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40 percent chance in the morning, increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.