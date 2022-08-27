Red Sox activate Trevor Story from injured list

“It feels great,” Story said. “It feels like forever since I played. I’m glad to be back and help the guys win on the field.”

To make room for Story on the roster, Jarren Duran was optioned to Triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox activated Trevor Story from the injured list prior to Saturday afternoon’s game against the Rays. Story, who had been out since fracturing his right hand in mid-July, was in the lineup at second base.

Story was scheduled to play in his third rehab game for Double A Portland on Friday, but it was postponed because of inclement weather. Story traveled to Boston, took batting practice early Saturday afternoon, and felt good afterward.

Despite hitting just .221, Story has been a huge run producer for the Sox, something they have been lacking during his IL stint. Story entered Saturday’s game with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 342 plate appearances. Story had also played Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base, registering eight defensive runs saved in 705⅔ innings.

While Story will start the majority of the remaining games at second, manager Alex Cora noted that they will give him a bit of rest early on, for instance playing two straight games followed by an off day.

For Story, the injury brought some perspective.

“When you can’t play you realize how much you love the game and how much you love playing and how much you love competing,” Story said. “I think, if anything, that gets renewed.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.