fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox activate Trevor Story from injured list

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 27, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Trevor Story had 15 home runs and 58 RBIs before fracturing his right hand in July.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox activated Trevor Story from the injured list prior to Saturday afternoon’s game against the Rays. Story, who had been out since fracturing his right hand in mid-July, was in the lineup at second base.

To make room for Story on the roster, Jarren Duran was optioned to Triple A Worcester.

“It feels great,” Story said. “It feels like forever since I played. I’m glad to be back and help the guys win on the field.”

Story was scheduled to play in his third rehab game for Double A Portland on Friday, but it was postponed because of inclement weather. Story traveled to Boston, took batting practice early Saturday afternoon, and felt good afterward.

Advertisement

Despite hitting just .221, Story has been a huge run producer for the Sox, something they have been lacking during his IL stint. Story entered Saturday’s game with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 342 plate appearances. Story had also played Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base, registering eight defensive runs saved in 705⅔ innings.

While Story will start the majority of the remaining games at second, manager Alex Cora noted that they will give him a bit of rest early on, for instance playing two straight games followed by an off day.

For Story, the injury brought some perspective.

“When you can’t play you realize how much you love the game and how much you love playing and how much you love competing,” Story said. “I think, if anything, that gets renewed.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video