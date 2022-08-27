Rich Hill makes quick work of Rays, striking out season-high 11 in Red Sox win

That didn’t stop Hill from delivering his pitches despite it resulting in a no-pitch. A pitcher never wants to stop his momentum. That risks injury, and Hill, at 42, is all too familiar with that.

When Rays hitter stepped to the plate, settling their feet, getting comfortable, going through their pre-pitch routine, Hill was already into his windup. Ready to go. Sometimes, the ball had already left Hill’s hand, approaching shadows creeping beyond home plate. When it all happened too fast, the Rays hitters would call — and were granted — time out by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.

You could tell there was no stopping Rich Hill early into the Red Sox’ 5-1 win over the Rays Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Underneath that logic grew another seed. One planted by Hill with each quick pitch toward home plate: he wouldn’t be shaken off his timing or rhythm. Every pitch would be delivered with decisiveness and conviction.

The Rays wouldn’t dictate this game. Hill would.

For seven innings, on an afternoon that had a hint of a fall in the air, Hill dished out a season-high 11 strikeouts. He did not yield a run, and helped clinch a series victory for the Red Sox, who are 4-8 against the Rays this year.

It was a clinic by Hill, making a lineup of men look like hopeless adolescents. The Rays were out in front on the slow stuff, then behind on Hill’s 89-mile-per-hour heater. The Rays tried their best to stack the deck against the lefty, going with eight righthanders and one switch-hitter. But that didn’t matter. Hill kept dealing. The first time through the order he retired eight and struck out five. Hill yielded just three singles, two of them infield hits.

The Sox’ offense came alive for Hill, too, pounding Jeffrey Springs in the first. After a single by Tommy Pham and a double by Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez drove them in with a single off the Green Monster.

Later in the inning, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run single to center, giving the Sox a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, Kiké Hernández laced a solo shot, his sixth of the season, stretching the margin to 5-0.

The Red Sox’ offense didn’t do much after that inning. Following Verdugo’s single in the fifth, the Rays retired 11 in a row to end the game.

Hill, however, continued to push forward with his rapid pace. He turned the lineup over for a second time after five innings, needing only 70 pitches. Hill punched out three in the seventh wrapped around an Isaac Paredes single. His third strikeout of the frame — a called third strike to Yu Chang — took just three pitches. Hill exited the mound and was greeted by manager Alex Cora with a hug. Cora had said he needed five or six innings from his veteran lefthander. Hill gave him seven on 95 pitches.

Hill is the third pitcher to record 11-plus strikeouts and not allow a run at the age of 42 or older, joining Roger Clemens and Nolan Ryan.

It all happened so fast. The game took just 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.