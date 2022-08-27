Why this is a make-or-break year for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

In his rookie year of 2019, he learned his first NFL offense, coached by Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula . In 2020, he learned a second NFL offense under new coaches Joe Judge and Jason Garrett . In 2021, Garrett was fired midseason and replaced with Freddie Kitchens .

Now entering his fourth season, Jones is on his third offense under new head coach Brian Daboll, and his fourth offensive coordinator in Mike Kafka.

“You have another offense, after another offense, after another offense,” Daboll said Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. “For a young player, in particular at quarterback position, that’s not always easy.”

The Giants, with four Lombardi Trophies lording over their indoor practice field, are in the middle of some hard times. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and are tied with the crosstown Jets for the worst record in the NFL since the start of the 2017 season (22-59, .272).

Instability has been a big reason. Since Tom Coughlin stepped down after the 2015 season, subsequent head coaches Ben McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge each lasted just two years.

The Giants hope they have found the right coach in Daboll, who spent the last four years tutoring Josh Allen in Buffalo. But before the team can turn around its fortunes, the Giants must first figure out what to do with Jones, a former first-round pick (No. 6 overall).

Jones, 25, has struggled to build on a promising rookie year and battled a neck injury last year that kept him out of six games. The Giants declined his fifth-year option for 2023, making this season a make-or-break contract year.

It’s the most important evaluation period of his career, and he’s doing it while learning yet another new offense, with yet another new coaching staff.

“The toughest part is that it takes time,” Jones said of learning a new offense. “It takes the reps, it takes practice, it takes meetings, having the conversations, correcting things, getting on the same page, moving guys around. All that takes time. There’s a process to it.”

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who had a good amount of stability early in his career with the Ravens, said it’s tough on quarterbacks when they’re always changing coaches.

“You would obviously like to get in with a good guy that you really like and gain a rapport with,” Flacco said. “When you’re back there playing quarterback, you’re not having to think about all the little details because you’ve just done it for long enough that it just comes naturally. I would say to him, hopefully he has as much success as possible this year, so that it doesn’t have to happen anymore.”

Biran Daboll helped transform Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen into an MVP candidate. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The good news for Jones is that this time, the Giants hired a couple of proven tutors — the guys who coached Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Daboll spent the last four years as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, turning Allen from a raw prospect into an MVP runner-up by Year 3. Daboll oversaw a dramatic and unprecedented increase in completion percentage, as Allen jumped from 52.8 percent as a rookie, to 58.8 percent in his second year, to 69.2 percent in his third year.

Jones’s offensive coordinator is Kafka, 35, a former journeyman quarterback who was Andy Reid’s right-hand man in Kansas City the last four years. Kafka was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach since Mahomes’s rookie season in 2018 and added the title of passing game coordinator the past two seasons.

Daboll was an elite play-caller in Buffalo, helping the Bills finish second and third in points the past two years. But because of his added responsibilities now as a head coach, Daboll is entrusting Kafka with play-calling duties, though he will still be heavily involved.

“Just have a lot of respect for how he’s handled Patrick and what he did in Kansas City,” Daboll said of Kafka. “And he played at New England for a short second [in the 2013 offseason] when I think I was there. We always laugh about that. Just a good, smart, young coach.”

Daboll said he has enjoyed working with Jones, calling him a “tireless worker, extremely competitive, very smart, has good ability, and he wants to improve.” Daboll said that while he is drawing on his experiences in coaching Allen, his job now is to craft an offense that best suits Jones.

“We’ve dusted off a lot,” Daboll said. “I’ve gone back and we’ve thrown a bunch of ideas off the wall, and you come out here and practice them. It may stick, it may not. I think the important thing is, I told Kafka, and Kafka relayed this to the offense, we have to develop our own identity, our own offense. Not the Bills or Kansas City or wherever else. We have to do it our way.”

The Giants hope that Daboll is finally the right man to get the franchise back on track. But first, Daboll has to figure out if Jones is the right man to lead them.

“I think we’re all a good bit more comfortable,” Jones said of the offense. “With that being said, I think we’ve got a good bit of work to do here before our first game in Nashville. That’s what we’re focused on now, is continuing that process and getting more and more comfortable.”

STAYING IN VEGAS

Plenty going on with the Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis did not have much to say when asked about the team's pursuit of Tom Brady after the 2019 season. Ethan Miller/Getty

More on the Raiders, who have been in the news a lot lately:

▪ The funniest response of the week came from owner Mark Davis, who was asked about his pursuit of Tom Brady:

“That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man.”

Me, tamper? With Tom … Brady you say? Sorry, never heard of him.

Dana White and Rob Gronkowski spilled the beans on their UFC telecast this past week that White was brokering a deal for Brady and eventually Gronk to join the Raiders in 2020. They said the deal was close to the point that Brady was looking at houses in Vegas, until Jon Gruden put the kibosh on the deal. But if Gruden nixed it, the implication is that the one person above Gruden on the team’s depth chart was all for it … i.e. Davis.

Davis has to plead ignorance because of what just happened to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for tampering with Brady — the loss of first- and third-round picks, plus fines and suspensions.

But if Brady was announcing a new deal with the Buccaneers on the first day of free agency in March 2020, then the Raiders had to have been engaging in a textbook case of tampering. A league spokesman said the NFL isn’t looking into it, which usually means the Patriots don’t want to press the issue.

▪ Meanwhile, it’s easy to criticize Gruden now for choosing Derek Carr over Brady in 2020, but I don’t blame him. Brady was a 43-year-old quarterback who would be switching teams for the first time, playing in a new offense for the first time, and was coming off a subpar season with the Patriots. Sure, now with the Buccaneers we see that Brady can win a Super Bowl blindfolded, with one arm tied behind his back. But at the time in 2020 there was a lot of risk, and I think it was fair of Gruden to want to stick with his 29-year-old quarterback.

And props to Davis for allowing his football people to make the decision. It must have been very tempting to want to make a splash with Brady, but he didn’t overrule his coach.

▪ Moving to Las Vegas in 2020 has been quite a gambit for the Raiders and Davis. They got a record $750 million in public money to build Allegiant Stadium. And their beautiful training facility, dubbed “magnificent” and “better than anything I’ve seen” by Bill Belichick, was paid for with a sweetheart land deal. The Raiders bought 55 acres in 2018 for $6.05 million, sold it in 2020 for $191 million, and are leasing the land back. The training facility cost $75 million to build.

Forbes recently pegged the Raiders as the ninth-most valuable NFL franchise at $5.1 billion. As recently as 2015, the Raiders ranked 31st at $1.43 billion.

ETC.

These players easily noticed

Buffalo wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie could be a real problem for the Patriots and the rest of the NFL this year. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

A few players who stood out after spending two days of training camp with the Bills, three days with the Buccaneers, two days with the Dolphins, two days with the Raiders, and one day with the Jets:

Stock up

▪ Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Has never gone for more than 30 catches or 282 yards in five seasons. But McKenzie, who is 5 feet 8 inches and 173 pounds, was everywhere at practice, making plays out of the slot. He had 125 yards in a game against the Patriots last year and could be a real weapon this season.

▪ Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He looked efficient and comfortable against the Buccaneers’ starting defense and has a ton of weapons. This is an offense designed to get the ball out of his hands quickly and let his playmakers do the work. I think Tagovailoa will handle it well.

▪ Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson: The seventh-rounder out of Kansas State made a few “wow” throws in practice and has held his own in extensive preseason time.

▪ Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham: Was noticeably sharp in practice and officially won the backup job last week after the Raiders traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings.

▪ Raiders TE Foster Moreau: He’s more of the all-around, run-blocking tight end that Josh McDaniels prefers and could have a nice impact as a secondary option in the passing attack.

▪ Buccaneers offensive consultant Tom Moore: Even at 83, Moore — whose first job was at Iowa in 1961 — is out on the practice field every day, wearing long pants, sweating it out in the Florida humidity. My hat goes off to him.

Stock down

▪ Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask: He was a second-round pick last year but doesn’t seem to be developing. He is running a distant third on the depth chart behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert, and probably should be fourth behind Ryan Griffin, too. The days I was there, Trask barely got any team work.

▪ Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki: He’s seemingly grumpy about not getting a long-term contract, may not be a great fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense because he’s not much of a blocker, and McDaniel is sidestepping questions about the trading block. Don’t be shocked if the Dolphins try to move Gesicki and his $10.93 million salary.

▪ Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater: He’s making $6.5 million fully guaranteed this year to be the backup quarterback but was unimpressive against the Buccaneers and hasn’t had a great camp. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Dolphins look to trade Bridgewater at some point and go with Thompson as the backup.

▪ Jets WR Elijah Moore: Their second-round pick a year ago, who had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, looked pretty lost at Thursday’s joint practice with the Giants. Moore dropped a touchdown pass, quit on a deep ball, and had several miscommunications with quarterback Joe Flacco, leading to some one-on-one coaching from head coach Robert Saleh.

Is this really the end for Butler?

Malcolm Butler’s reunion with the Patriots was too good to be true and ended unceremoniously on Thursday when the Patriots released him with an injury settlement.

Butler was already done for the season when the Patriots placed him on injured reserve. But Thursday’s release tells us that the Patriots don’t believe Butler, who sat out all of 2021, has any football left.

Malcolm Butler's return to the Patriots was brief. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Patriots originally signed Butler to a two-year contract and easily could have kept him on injured reserve for the season if they thought he could contribute next year. Instead, they released Butler after paying him a $500,000 signing bonus and $250,000 of guaranteed base salary.

Here’s hoping Butler can still find an opportunity in the NFL, but this may have been his last ride.

Extra points

Perhaps it’s time for teams to start dialing back the number of joint practices in training camp. Several got marred by fights, including Patriots-Panthers and Bengals-Rams, which featured Aaron Donald wildly swinging a helmet. The Titans and Cardinals had to cancel one of two joint practices this past week because the Titans are dealing with too many injuries. The Dolphins canceled one of their joint practices with the Eagles because of a stomach bug. And the Jets and Giants went pretty light on Thursday, so as not to encourage fights. One week of joint practices per team is probably enough … One of the breakout rookies of training camp has been Cambridge/Malden/Everett native Isaiah Likely. A tight end drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Coastal Carolina, Likely has been a star at practice and had eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the second preseason game. “From the moment he got here you could tell he belonged, it wasn’t too big for him,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “He’s progressing nicely through it, he’s not blinking. I think we’re going to have some good options there.” … Not only will we get Russell Wilson at Seattle and Baker Mayfield against Cleveland in Week 1, but we can probably add Flacco vs. the Ravens as another revenge game, with Zach Wilson (knee) likely on the shelf … A league source said former Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is staying in shape and would be open to joining a team in a situational pass rushing role … Not sure what more Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett could do to prove he is worthy of the starting job. The Steelers are just wasting time if they start Mitchell Trubisky early in the season … Aqib Talib’s budding broadcasting career hit a sudden halt this month when he was involved with a tragedy at a 9-and-under youth football game. Talib’s brother is being charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing another coach, and Talib is accused of escalating the argument. Talib, a former five-time Pro Bowl selection, was a budding broadcasting star with Fox and was hired as a studio analyst for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” this season. But he had no choice but to step down this past week … Former NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino made a good point this past week with regard to the legal cut block on Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux that resulted in him suffering a knee injury. “This block is a good example of why [in my opinion] NFL/NCAA should work to further align player safety rules,” Blandino tweeted. “This is illegal in college so defenders don’t see it until they get to the NFL. No one cuts in practice so the learning curve in games is steep.” … The Hall of Fame committee got it right in nominating former Chargers coach Don Coryell as its Contributor for the Class of 2023. The epitome of a “contributor,” Coryell is the godfather of the modern passing attack and developed ideas that were well ahead of their time. His enshrinement is long overdue.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.