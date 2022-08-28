Got the back-to-school blues? Spice up your routine with a new study spot.

It’s that time of year again — soon-to-be sleep-deprived undergrads are descending back on the city, and dorm rooms, libraries, and dining halls are filling up with caffeinated procrastinators attempting to write a 20-page paper in one night. (Or is that just me?) Even if you have more than 24 hours to write that full-length research paper (truly, hats off to you), you probably know that the crumbling wallpaper of your dorm common room gets really old after a few late nights. If you’re looking for a way to make the back-to-school grind a little less soul-crushing, one tried-and-true option is a change of scenery. So do yourself a favor: Take a break from your overcrowded school library and start the semester at a top-tier study spot to brighten your mood.

Whether you’re planning a museum trip or just looking for the ultimate aesthetic for your mid-studying BeReal post, Jenny’s Cafe is a fantastic choice. Tucked by the entrance of the Harvard Art Museums, Jenny’s serves organic brews and delectable study fuel, like pan-seared veggie dumplings and salads with roasted cauliflower and shaved Brussels sprouts. After you’ve acquired your snack of choice, you can dive into your studies inside the cafe or in the Calderwood Courtyard where you can gaze up at the gorgeous, high ceilings and art pieces hanging from the rooftop. Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 32 Quincy St., Cambridge, harvardartmuseums.org.

Porter Square Books, Boston Edition

A bookstore right on the water? Porter Square Books’ Seaport location makes that dream a reality, and offers cozy studying nooks on both floors that sit right in front of massive glass windows. While you work, you’ll get a full view of the city’s waterfront sure to get your creative juices flowing. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 50 Liberty Drive, portersquarebooks.com.

Newsfeed Café

Want to watch the news unfold in real time while you work? This cafe doesn’t just serve a selection of bagels, salads, and coffees — it’s also a studio location for GBH, so you can watch newscasters at work while you finish up those politics or journalism assignments. The cafe is inside Boston Public Library’s Boylston Street building, so you can also snag one of the most picturesque study breaks in the city with breather in the courtyard next to greenery and water fountains. Currently open Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 700 Boylston St., newsfeedcafe.com

For the hours

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

This much-loved Back Bay spot can suit a study session of just about any variety. With two floors of books, you can pick up a new favorite (instead of doing whatever un-fun reading you were “assigned” for “class”) while noshing on brunch and dinner favorites with modern and comfort twists. Plus, a selection of wines and beer on tap could make late-night flashcard-flipping a little more interesting. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 338 Newbury St., tridentbookscafe.com.

Jaho Coffee Roaster & Wine Bar

For students with a sweet tooth, Jaho’s South End location has an extensive menu to keep the caffeine flowing: from the blended, frozen Choco Peanut Butter Frosticcino to seven kinds of boba to a Boozy Pumpkin Spice Latte. It also stays open late, so if you’ve got some late-night cramming to do, they’ve got you covered for a slightly less painful homework night. (Bonus: their Downtown Crossing location also stays open until 10 p.m.) 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 1651 Washington St., jaho.com.

Somerville Public Library has three locations in Greater Boston, but the main Central Library is the one to visit if you're looking for late-night hours. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Somerville Public Library, Central Library

Looking for a library where you can hole up with a good (or mandatory) book later at night? Somerville Public Library’s Central location is currently open until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, offering plenty of time to get in some solid after-dinner/work hours. Just make sure to check their calendar beforehand so you don’t come on a night when they have a sing-along or film screening scheduled. Currently open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on Sundays. 79 Highland Ave., Somerville, somervillepubliclibrary.org.

Starbucks at Assembly Row

As a bona fide Starbucks aficionado, I’ve scoured the city to find the perfect one for late-night studying. My winner is this waterfront Assembly Row location, which currently has the latest closing time within city limits. In addition to after dark hours, this Starbucks has a spacious layout, a typically quieter atmosphere, and outdoor seating that overlooks Mystic River. Currently open Monday-Friday 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 5 a.m.-10 p.m. 700 Grand Union Blvd., Somerville, starbucks.com.

For the drinks

George Howell Coffee at the Godfrey Hotel

If you’re looking for something with a little more “coffee” than a Frappuccino, George Howell’s Downtown Crossing location is a solid option. Its namesake founder is a self-described “veteran coffee pioneer” with brews that are craft-roasted in small batches and pre-approved by a quality control group. You can pick your drink based on its bean origin and snag a table in this serene, Wifi-haven with an unobstructed view onto the bustle of Washington Street. 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily. 505 Washington St., georgehowellcoffee.com.

Tradesman Coffee Shop & Lounge

Part cafe, part cocktail bar, this elegant hideaway for coffee connoisseurs boasts a dark academia vibe that may inspire you to hit the books.The lounge is only open during the week, so, aside from Friday nights (when the atmosphere is less focus-friendly), barista Hiram Valenzuela says you’ll still find fellow studiers quietly at work later into the night. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; additional cocktail hours are Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 58 Batterymarch St., tradesmanboston.com.

Espresso Yourself features a selection of fun desserts, including its popular tiramisu. Lennart Weibull/Martha Stewart Living Online

Espresso Yourself

When motivation eludes you, an extra-elaborate latte is my personal favorite solution. That’s Espresso Yourself’s specialty, serving specialty drinks like a Dark Energy Herbal Coffee Latte, a Red Chili Latte, and a stellar hazelnut-flavored affogato, all of which pair perfectly with their extra decadent waffle creations. Following their sugar rush, guests will find Wifi and chic indoor seating, and when the weather’s nice, you can also check out their beautiful, plant-filled outdoor seating area. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 767 Centre St., facebook.com/espressoyourselfcoffee

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.