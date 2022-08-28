In Lowell, Aoife O’Donovan and Hiss Golden Messenger share a stage one last time

LOWELL — Aoife O’Donovan and her band and M.C. Taylor’s ongoing musical project Hiss Golden Messenger have been engaged in a joint tour this month, dubbed “Turn Tail in the Milky Way.” The tour came to Boarding House Park as part of the Lowell Summer Music Series Saturday evening for its final stop, and that fact seemed to be on the minds of both O’Donovan and Taylor as they performed on a perfect night under the stars. O’Donovan mentioned more than once how much she and her band had enjoyed being with Hiss, while Taylor prefaced his set by saying that it was a bittersweet night due to the ending of the tour. But that bittersweet ending also yielded some marvelous communal moments for both performers and audience.

Hiss Golden Messenger perform as part of the Lowell Summer Music Series at Boarding House Park. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Up first, O’Donovan opened with an older song, “Detour Sign,” but pivoted in short order to material from the album she released in January of this year, “Age of Apathy,” which made up the bulk of her hour-long set. Many of those songs showed differently live than they do in their recorded versions, ornamented as they are there by strings and reeds, but the result wasn’t detraction, but difference. The coolly syncopated “Elevators” was more electric, and “Lucky Star” had a tougher sound as well, while “Phoenix” had a gentle, folky cast. On those songs and elsewhere, band member Isa Burke was a triple-threat on vocal, guitar, and fiddle, showing herself to be the band’s not-so-secret weapon. Her guitar work, echoing and atmospheric on “Sister Starling,” stinging on “Hornets,” was a particular highlight, and on a cover of a song from Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska,” “Open All Night,” her fiddle transformed the song’s smolder into ferocious country stomp. (O’Donovan seems to have a particular fondness for that album; she has posted a solo performance of the album in its entirety that she recorded during the pandemic on Bandcamp, and Saturday she dangled a promise of a solo tour doing the same.)