In Lowell, Aoife O’Donovan and Hiss Golden Messenger share a stage one last time

LOWELL — Aoife O’Donovan and her band and M.C. Taylor’s ongoing musical project Hiss Golden Messenger have been engaged in a joint tour this month, dubbed “Turn Tail in the Milky Way.” The tour came to Boarding House Park as part of the Lowell Summer Music Series Saturday evening for its final stop, and that fact seemed to be on the minds of both O’Donovan and Taylor as they performed on a perfect night under the stars. O’Donovan mentioned more than once how much she and her band had enjoyed being with Hiss, while Taylor prefaced his set by saying that it was a bittersweet night due to the ending of the tour. But that bittersweet ending also yielded some marvelous communal moments for both performers and audience.
Up first, O’Donovan opened with an older song, “Detour Sign,” but pivoted in short order to material from the album she released in January of this year, “Age of Apathy,” which made up the bulk of her hour-long set. Many of those songs showed differently live than they do in their recorded versions, ornamented as they are there by strings and reeds, but the result wasn’t detraction, but difference. The coolly syncopated “Elevators” was more electric, and “Lucky Star” had a tougher sound as well, while “Phoenix” had a gentle, folky cast. On those songs and elsewhere, band member Isa Burke was a triple-threat on vocal, guitar, and fiddle, showing herself to be the band’s not-so-secret weapon. Her guitar work, echoing and atmospheric on “Sister Starling,” stinging on “Hornets,” was a particular highlight, and on a cover of a song from Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska,” “Open All Night,” her fiddle transformed the song’s smolder into ferocious country stomp. (O’Donovan seems to have a particular fondness for that album; she has posted a solo performance of the album in its entirety that she recorded during the pandemic on Bandcamp, and Saturday she dangled a promise of a solo tour doing the same.)
Hiss Golden Messenger rarely plays the same set twice — Taylor’s modus operandi seems to be to go where the spirit moves him — and Saturday did not put the lie to that. They opened with the perfect song for a Saturday night show, “Saturday’s Song.” “When Saturday comes, I’m going to rock my soul,” sang Taylor, and that’s what the band proceeded to do. They wended their way through the breadth of the Hiss repertoire, from an urgent take on early song “Call Him Daylight” to a single representation of last year’s “Quietly Blowing It” in “Sanctuary,” and even a new, as yet unrecorded song that visited familiar Taylor thematic territory (“This is a tune about how long you have to dedicate yourself to some things to see results that are worth anything at all,” he said by way of introduction).
Advertisement
On the whole, the evening had a laid-back feeling in regard to both Hiss and the crowd (Taylor remarked at one point that it was the quietest group of people in a park he’d ever heard), until Taylor brought out O’Donovan and her cohorts as a way of celebrating the tour’s end. What ensued kicked things up a notch, and then progressed to a hushed close. A rocking cover of the Grateful Dead’s “Bertha” saw O’Donovan transform herself into a soul shouter. Then, she and Taylor, alone with their guitars, came together for what he characterized as “one last little song,” one they’d never done before but seemed to him fitting to mark an ending. The song was Richard and Linda Thompson’s “Beat the Retreat.” It was a simple, beautiful way to send the tour and the crowd into the night.
Advertisement
Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net
Advertisement
AOIFE O’DONOVAN/HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER
At Boarding House Park, Lowell, Saturday