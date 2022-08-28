No one asks me out

Q. I’m 19 and have never been asked out on a date, never been kissed, etc. I didn’t feel comfortable with myself until my freshman year of college, which could be the reason.

But I know my worth now. I know I am a very funny girl, a smart one, even talented ... so why is this still not happening? If my personality is good, it must be my appearance, correct? I have insecurities about my size. I also am a woman of color and it seems all the men I am interested in like, well, white girls. It’s really hard being who I am because I feel no one will ever like me.

Advertisement

In my life, I’ve had SO many situationships. There was a boy in high school who was a year younger. He seemed to like me a lot, but gave up after I said it was inappropriate to date a younger guy. There’s the boy I had a crush on from middle school up until my sophomore year of high school — he never reciprocated my feelings. Then there was the boy I met online in college who tried to use me for my body. Pretty enough to have sex with but not pretty enough to date, huh?

Lastly, there was my boss’s son, the most gorgeous man I’ve ever laid my eyes on. I met him once, through my boss (he thought we’d hit it off), and had a lot of good conversations with him, but it didn’t go anywhere after that. I wish people like his son would go for me, but I am simply not the one people go for. I’m the one they laugh with or at. How do I maintain happiness and a love life when I’ve been unloved for so many years? When will it be my turn?

Advertisement

WAITING

A. Some notes I had after reading your letter:

1. You didn’t start feeling confident about yourself until your freshman year of college. That was recent, right? Give it time. 2. There are a bunch of other young people out there who have no idea how to show interest. Let them grow up a little. 3. Someone in high school, the younger guy, did have a very big crush on you. It didn’t feel right to pursue, but those feelings happened. This is not a “never” situation. 4. At 19, many of your peers might not be looking to have big feelings or relationships. They might want fun. Are you open to that? If not, that’s OK, but it doesn’t mean you’re unlovable. 5. With your boss’s son, the stakes there were pretty high. It’s tough to be casual when your dad is presenting you to a woman he likes. That’s a unique situation.

I’m so sorry you’ve had experiences that have made you feel lesser than, or like you’re out of the running because of who you are and how you look. All I can say is that the world is bigger than your boss’s son and a workplace crush or two.

I do wonder whether you might enjoy swiping on an app, just to meet people who aren’t already connected to your world. (Do that within reason, of course. It should not take much of your time.)

Also, this is a great time to do other things. Getting busy with hobbies, outside of work and homework, might bring you some joy. Eventually, maybe you’ll find love that way too.

Advertisement

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Romance isn’t something that a person summons on command once they meet a few basic criteria. It’s a connection you develop naturally with another person. Be patient. Focus on having fun in life and meet people who share your interests.

TERMINATER5





You are judging yourself based on a small sample size.

SUNALSORISES





A lot of “nevers” for a 19-year-old. Write back when you hit 25.

AMAZINGCOINCIDENCE





At 19, I was in your same exact spot. Always the cool girl to hang out with, never the girlfriend. You need to prop up that self-esteem. Do not, again DO NOT judge yourself based on whether or not someone else likes you or asks you out. YOU are a beautiful person. Please trust me when I say you have so much to look forward to, and you should continue to be the sweet, kind person you are. I know it seems that society dictates your happiness based on whether you have a partner. Trust me, you can be happy within the confines of yourSELF.

MHOUSTON01

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.