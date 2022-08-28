Employee who fell from roller coaster platform at Santa’s Village in N.H. remains hospitalized

An employee at the popular Santa’s Village theme park in Jefferson, N.H., remained hospitalized Sunday, one day after he was seriously injured when he fell from a platform while a roller coaster was moving, officials said.

The park was open Sunday, Jim Miller, a spokesperson for Santa’s Village, said in an e-mail. The ride the employee was operating when he was injured was closed while park officials review the incident and work with the proper authorities to investigate, Miller said.

The man, 51, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office said in a statement Saturday.