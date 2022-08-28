fb-pixel Skip to main content

Employee who fell from roller coaster platform at Santa’s Village in N.H. remains hospitalized

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated August 28, 2022, 22 minutes ago

An employee at the popular Santa’s Village theme park in Jefferson, N.H., remained hospitalized Sunday, one day after he was seriously injured when he fell from a platform while a roller coaster was moving, officials said.

The park was open Sunday, Jim Miller, a spokesperson for Santa’s Village, said in an e-mail. The ride the employee was operating when he was injured was closed while park officials review the incident and work with the proper authorities to investigate, Miller said.

The man, 51, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Advertisement

An investigation found that the worker “suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” the statement said.

The employee was in a hospital receiving medical attention Sunday, Miller said.

“We’ll share additional information when it becomes available.,” Miller said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video