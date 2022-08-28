Hyde Park man arrested on gun-related charges

A 35-year-old man was arrested on multiple gun-related charges in Hyde Park on Saturday night, police said.

Rashad Berryman, of Hyde Park, was expected to be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on a third or subsequent charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest, among other charges, police said in a statement Sunday. It was not clear whether Berryman had hired an attorney.

Police responded to a call reporting shots fired and saw Berryman walking out of a wooded area in the neighborhood, the statement said. As officers approached him, they saw what appeared to be the handle of a gun coming out of his bag, police said.