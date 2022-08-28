Lynn man dies after crash into light pole in Revere

A 28-year-old man from Lynn died Sunday morning after crashing a car into a light pole in Revere, State Police said.
Revere police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Shore Road about 8 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
Emergency responders found the victim in the vehicle and began providing medical treatment before he was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m., Procopio said.
State Police did not release the victim’s name.
The crash is under investigation by the Revere Police Department with support from State Police detectives and the agency’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section, Procopio said.
