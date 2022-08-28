fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lynn man dies after crash into light pole in Revere

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 28, 2022, 30 minutes ago

A 28-year-old man from Lynn died Sunday morning after crashing a car into a light pole in Revere, State Police said.

Revere police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Shore Road about 8 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

Emergency responders found the victim in the vehicle and began providing medical treatment before he was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m., Procopio said.

State Police did not release the victim’s name.

The crash is under investigation by the Revere Police Department with support from State Police detectives and the agency’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section, Procopio said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video