Lynn man dies after crash into light pole in Revere

A 28-year-old man from Lynn died Sunday morning after crashing a car into a light pole in Revere, State Police said.

Revere police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Shore Road about 8 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

Emergency responders found the victim in the vehicle and began providing medical treatment before he was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m., Procopio said.