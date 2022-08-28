Man shot near Caribbean Carnival festivities on Saturday dies

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Officers responded to the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is near Harambee Park, around 5:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot, Boston police said in a statement on Sunday.

A man who was shot late Saturday afternoon near the Caribbean Carnival festivities in Dorchester has died, according to Boston police.

No further information was immediately available.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters at the scene Saturday night near the intersection of Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue that an officer was in the area when the gunshots rang out.

He noted that the victim had been shot while crowds were nearby attending festivities for the 49th Caribbean Carnival, but that the incident was not know to be linked to the celebration.

“I hesitate to make any connection between this and the Caribbean festival, but there were obviously still a lot of people out and about because of the festival,” he said.

There was also a shooting during the early morning J’ouvert a parade that is traditionally held on carnival day. That victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call Boston police or the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

