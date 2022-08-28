fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. EBT system is down, officials say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 28, 2022, 13 minutes ago

The Massachusetts Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down Sunday afternoon due to an outage affecting multiple states, according to the state Department of Transitional Assistance.

The department announced the outage in a tweet at 2:23 p.m. and said SNAP recipients would not be able to use their EBT cards or check real-time balances, but retailers might be able to manually authorize purchases.

The department said it was working with the state’s EBT vendor to resolve the issue but did not indicate when it expected the system to be back online.

As of April, the state had more than 1 million SNAP clients, according to data from the Department of Transitional Assistance.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.


Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

