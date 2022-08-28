Mass. EBT system is down, officials say

The Massachusetts Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down Sunday afternoon due to an outage affecting multiple states, according to the state Department of Transitional Assistance.

The department announced the outage in a tweet at 2:23 p.m. and said SNAP recipients would not be able to use their EBT cards or check real-time balances, but retailers might be able to manually authorize purchases.

The department said it was working with the state’s EBT vendor to resolve the issue but did not indicate when it expected the system to be back online.