Newton, Mass., woman rescued after severe ankle injury while hiking Mt. Kearsarge in N.H.

A Newton, Mass., woman was rescued from Mt. Kearsarge in Bartlett, N.H., on Sunday afternoon after she injured her ankle when her dog pulled her down during a hike, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A little after 2 p.m., Fish and Game officials were alerted that a hiker had been injured on the Kearsarge North Trail, officials said.

Tatyana Bardakh, 57, was hiking down the summit with her husband and their dogs, when the pet on Bardakh’s leash pulled the tether, and she severely injured her ankle more than 2 miles from the trailhead, Fish and Game said.