N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike

A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Manchester, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.

Farooq Aziz, 39, was pulled from the burning car by several bystanders and taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., then flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

State Police responded at 9:04 p.m. to a report of a crash on the Everett Turnpike South near mile marker 14.2, the statement said.