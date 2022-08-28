State Police seek blue sedan after fatal Chelsea crash

State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in a rollover crash in Chelsea that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured a woman early Sunday morning, officials said.

At about 2:20 a.m., State Police received reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 northbound at Route 16 in Chelsea, State Police said in a statement.

Chelsea police and firefighters reached the scene first and found a 2005 Nissan 350Z on its side, with its 22-year-old driver outside suffering serious injuries, State Police said. The driver, whose identity was not released Sunday, was declared dead at the scene, according to the statement.