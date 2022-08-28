State Police seek blue sedan after fatal Chelsea crash

State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in a rollover crash in Chelsea that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured a woman early Sunday morning, officials said.
At about 2:20 a.m., State Police received reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 northbound at Route 16 in Chelsea, State Police said in a statement.
Chelsea police and firefighters reached the scene first and found a 2005 Nissan 350Z on its side, with its 22-year-old driver outside suffering serious injuries, State Police said. The driver, whose identity was not released Sunday, was declared dead at the scene, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The vehicle had hit the median barrier and rolled over with two people inside. The other occupant, a 22-year-old Malden woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to police.
Witnesses reported that a second vehicle, described as a blue sedan, may have been involved in the crash, officials said. State Police ask anyone with any information about the vehicle to contact them at 781-284-0038.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Boston are participating in the investigation, along with troopers from the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.