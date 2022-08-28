‘They are heroes.’ Fishermen saved from Boston harbor thank officers who reeled them in

On Sunday, the father and son, who both live in Somerville, had the opportunity to thank the officers as they all reunited at Boston Police Harbor Patrol headquarters in the Seaport. The four men shook hands and embraced on the dock next to the police boat that had carried them to safety that night.

Merrick and Boyle, officers from the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit, arrived to pull the two exhausted men from the sea after their 28-foot fishing boat sank around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Joseph and Tommy Azeredo were clinging to a green Igloo cooler in the water of Boston Harbor just off Graves Light when they first met Boston police officers Stephen Merrick and Garrett Boyle.

“When I see those guys, it’s like I see God,” said Joseph Azeredo, 76, recalling the officers’ arrival during the rescue. “I never seen in my life better cops than this.”

Tommy Azeredo, 41, said he was thinking he might never see his family again as he clung to the cooler that evening.

“Once we saw these guys come in we were thanking God the whole time, saying a little bit of prayer,” Tommy Azeredo said.

“They are heroes,” he said.

Standing alongside the Azeredos, the officers smiled.

“Nice to be somebody’s hero,” Boyle said.

The Azeredos also gave a fuller account on Sunday of the events that led up to their harrowing rescue.

The pair were out checking lobster traps, reeling them in by hand, when one of the lines caught in both of their motors. Tommy Azeredo jumped into the water with a knife to try to cut the rope while his father went to the cabin to try to keep the boat away from the rocky islands named — ominously — The Graves.

For 25 to 30 minutes, Tommy Azeredo struggled with the rope in the water, he said. At one point, he broke one of the knives he was using and his father had to find another one.

Tommy Azeredo finally freed the line from the engines, but not before the boat, called Glory Days, hit the rocks. Once he was back onboard, Tommy noticed that the rear of the boat was quickly taking on water.

The pair put out a mayday call over the radio, but hearing no response, they called the police. They heard a brief response on the other end of the line “and everything went dead,” Joseph Azeredo said. Their radio and instruments were shot.

The cabin quickly filled with water, and Tommy Azeredo said he had to take off his life jacket to escape, which is why he isn’t wearing one in the widely circulated body-camera video of the rescue.

As the boat sunk, the Azeredos lost sight of each other in the waves.

“I started yelling for him, but I don’t see him, and I think...” Joseph Azeredo said, trailing off as he was overcome by emotion.

Meanwhile, Merrick, a 14-year veteran of the harbor patrol, and Boyle, who joined the unit two years ago, were speeding over to the scene from Georges Island. It took them about seven minutes to get to Graves Light, they said.

“We’ve gotten calls where it sounds serious and then you get there and it’s not really that big a deal,” Boyle said. “But we were pulling up and Steve was like ‘oh yeah, this is serious.’”

The Azeredos are not sure if they’ll be back on the water any time soon.

The incident was a “life changer,” Tommy Azeredo said.

“No more lobster,” he said. “We’re selling those, and we’ll just stick to fishing.”

“If my wife lets me buy another boat,” his father chimed in.

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson