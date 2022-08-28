Detroit police search for gunman in fatal ‘random’ shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.

Police were searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

“What we want to do today is get him off the street,” White said.