King family announces coalition to aid Black, Brown organizers

Instead of marching on the nation’s capital this anniversary, Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, are focusing their efforts on Black and Brown organizers in communities across the country. They announced on Sunday the launch of a coalition that will invest millions of dollars in 40 groups that promote freedom, justice, and equality — a recognition of the ways great social movements harnessed the power of grass-roots organizing to achieve progress.

Nearly 60 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial and delivered his seminal “I Have a Dream Speech,” relatives say his vision is far from realized.

"What I learned a long time ago, even my father's campaigns, they really were marathons. And so this is a marathon," said Martin Luther King III, the late civil rights leader's elder son. "It is those individuals, those community organizations, that are working every day in the trenches that ultimately have the capacity, if they're fully funded, to make tremendous impacts."

The King family is also looking ahead to next year and asking people to join them in D.C., the weekend of Aug. 26, 2023, to mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The Drum Major Coalition will be a partnership between influential, wealthy leaders and community organizers, the King family said. It will launch with $5 million from members including actor Ben Stiller, Slack co-founder Cal Henderson, and billionaire cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz, according to a news release. Those funds will be distributed among 40 organizations, and the family hopes to expand the coalition to include a roster of 200 members who can contribute $100 million by 2024.

The groups the coalition will support include those that register Black voters, educate Latino evangelical communities on the issues that matter to them, and advocate for the restoration of voting rights for people with a felony conviction. Arndrea Waters King said she hopes this investment helps build power and infrastructure among Black and Brown community groups that are often underfunded.

The investments into these community organizations come ahead of the November midterm elections. The results will determine which party controls Congress, how much power election deniers could secure in key battleground states ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, and the future of abortion access in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, where Democratic governors have blocked antiabortion legislation proposed or passed by Republican-led legislatures.

"Right now," Arndrea Waters King said, "our democracy is in peril."

Arndrea Waters King also referenced Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's dream of a "beloved community," where people can "live and work and thrive, unencumbered."

"The best way to realize the dream, build the beloved community," she said, "is to help facilitate these groups on the ground that are organizing their communities every single day."

O’Rourke gets treatment for bacterial infection

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but [I] promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Governor Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

GOP gubernatorial hopeful in Pennsylvania clings to Trump

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A giant American flag dangled from a truck-mounted boom lift in a grassy lot here, about 25 miles outside Pittsburgh. Inside a weathered Grange hall, the ceiling fans spun furiously as a few hundred people packed in to hear the Republican nominee for governor, state Senator Doug Mastriano. The crowd ranged from families with young kids to solo seniors, and many came sporting the latest right-wing swag: Trump 2024 hats, T-shirts with the slogans ‘’Impeach Biden’' and ‘’Baby Lives Matter,’’ and one with the logo of the Three Percenters militia group.

Mastriano was introduced by activists demanding an audit of the 2020 election, circulating ballot petitions to ban electronic voting machines in their counties, and describing the search warrant at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago Club for classified documents as the onset of totalitarianism. The candidate himself drew some of his loudest cheers and applause for recounting his leading role in trying to reject the election results in Pennsylvania and promising to use his powers as governor to change the state’s voting procedures.

‘’The Democrats talk about how everything they don’t like reminds them of some dictator from the ‘30s, or everything they don’t like is a danger to ‘democracy,’ ‘’ Mastriano said with a scoff. ‘’We’re a constitutional republic.’’

Since winning the primary in May with 44 percent of the vote — after snagging a last-minute endorsement from former President Trump and surviving a late scramble to consolidate the vote against him — Mastriano has eschewed the typical path of reorienting his campaign toward the middle. Instead, he has held fast to the same issues that drove his rise after attending the Stop the Steal rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and openly embracing Christian nationalism.

But many Republicans say Mastriano’s focus on base voters has made it hard for him to raise money and broaden his appeal, hurting the party’s chances in November. Mastriano’s latest campaign finance report showed less than $400,000 as of a June, and the campaign hasn’t bought any airtime on local TV. He only grants interviews to friendly outlets such as right-wing talk radio and the podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon. The campaign did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

And Mastriano has yet to secure support from the deep-pocketed Republican Governors Association, which did not hesitate to say it would back Kari Lake — another far-right candidate who echoes Trump’s election falsehoods — after she won the Arizona gubernatorial primary this month. The RGA did not respond to requests for comment.

‘’He has to come up with a Hail Mary pass to pull this out,’’ said former Republican congressman Tom Marino, who supported runner-up Lou Barletta in the gubernatorial primary.

Mastriano’s Democratic opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has spent the summer hammering him with ads painting him as an extremist on issues from elections to abortion and a threat to Pennsylvanians’ individual freedoms. Recent polls have showed Shapiro leading, but Democrats remain on guard as President Biden’s favorability remains low.

The stakes in the Pennsylvania governor’s race are especially high since the winner would have substantial powers overseeing the 2024 presidential election in a critical battleground. Mastriano has said he wants to decommission the state’s voting machines and force all voters to re-register — an idea that conflicts with federal law.

His campaign is being advised by former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, and Mastriano has promised to pick a chief elections officer who’s well known in the denier movement that rejects the outcome of the 2020 election, though he hasn’t provided a name. He said his campaign wants to recruit 20,000 volunteers to station two observers at every polling place in November.

He has not put any distance between himself and Trump, in contrast to Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who removed Trump’s endorsement from the top of his website after Pennsylvania’s primary. Trump is planning a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., with ‘’the entire Pennsylvania Trump Ticket,’’ including Mastriano and Oz, over Labor Day weekend.

