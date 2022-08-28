A school shooting shattered a Kentucky town in 1997. Now the gunman could get parole.

Jenkins Smith dropped to the tile floor, struck by a bullet in the chest. A teacher knelt beside her.

Another student was hit. Then another. And suddenly, the 14-year-old boy wielding a Ruger .22 fired seven bullets indiscriminately toward the teens gathered inside Heath High School on Dec. 1, 1997, the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break.

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. — At first, Missy Jenkins Smith thought the sound of gunfire at her Kentucky high school was a bad joke. Her prayer group had just said, “Amen,” and their day was about to begin. Then one of her classmates fell to the floor, shot in the head.

"Am I going to die?" she asked.

Jenkins Smith survived but was paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 15 and has used a wheelchair since.

The attack upended the small town of West Paducah, in what was then a rarity in the United States: a school shooting. Three students — Nicole Hadley, 14; Jessica James, 17; and Kayce Steger, 15 — were killed and five others wounded. Michael Carneal pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. But under Kentucky law, the teenager who claimed to have been bullied was given the possibility of parole in 25 years.

Carneal is up for a hearing next month in what family members of the deceased, survivors, and experts say is among the first instances that an assailant in a school shooting has a chance at being released. The proceeding will be held Sept. 19 and 20 over Zoom to determine whether Carneal, now 39, will be released in November.

The prospect of Carneal potentially getting released has reopened wounds for those who still carry the pain from a shooting largely forgotten by America. The case also presents a unique question as school shootings continue to afflict the nation: What should happen to child assailants who decades later become eligible for release?

Privately, survivors and families of the victims in Kentucky have grappled with whether and how to forgive him — and if the pain he has caused makes that even possible.

"I knew this day was going to come," said Christina Hadley Ellegood, the sister of Nicole Hadley and a leading advocate for victims and survivors of the shooting. "It's always been something in the back of my mind."

The Paducah area, which meets at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers, is a farming community in western Kentucky that's the halfway point between Nashville and St. Louis. That winter morning over two decades ago was cold and dreary. Inside the high school, students were anxiously returning to class.

The Hadley sisters had just put up Christmas decorations with their family. Jenkins Smith was excited to show off her new Adidas outfit. Hollan Holm was thinking about the Spanish quiz he had in first period. Brittney Thomas, a freshman, couldn't wait to get back out on the basketball court for a game against a rival school.

A frail boy with curly hair and wire-rim glasses, Carneal was an unremarkable attention seeker in the school of fewer than 500 students, according to classmates. Jenkins Smith, who was in the marching band with Carneal, remembered him more as "a fun person to be around" who loved a good prank.

But Carneal acknowledged in a 2009 interview with the BBC that he was experiencing “these strange feelings of alienation.” Before the holiday break, Carneal warned classmates that “something big is going to happen on Monday at prayer meeting.”

On Thanksgiving Day, as families sat down to turkey and stuffing, he broke into his neighbor's garage and stole guns and ammunition.

Four days later, he rode to school with his sister, Kelly. Carneal told her the mysterious-looking package containing rifles wrapped in blankets and duct tape was a science project. He had a handgun in his backpack and ear plugs in his pocket.

"This was supposed to be the best times of our teenage lives," Kelly Carneal Firesheets wrote in an essay in the 2019 book "If I Don't Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings." "But then, my little brother brought a gun into our school and sent the entire world to hell in a handbasket."

“I had heard in my head that I better do it because time was running out,” Carneal said in the 2009 documentary “Going Postal.” “I kept hearing these different things in my head — ‘Now is the time, do it now.’ "

When he started firing, the first three girls — Hadley, Steger, and James — dropped to the floor. The chaotic firing that followed hit five students all over their bodies — chest, neck, shoulder, head. Holm played dead, while Thomas, who was not wounded, said she stared down the barrel of Carneal’s gun before a friend grabbed her and they belly-crawled to safety.

Principal Bill Bond slowly approached Carneal after he had fired 10 shots from the clip. The teen placed the gun on the ground, and Bond kicked it away before taking the gunman to his office. After the shooting, Bond recounted to investigators that Carneal had told him that, "It was kind of like I was in a dream, and then I woke up."

The West Paducah attack was among the first school shootings to rock the country — unfolding 16 months before the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado changed the perception of classroom safety.

"When Carneal did what he did, he ripped the veil off that feeling of security in school," said Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills, "and, obviously, we have not been able to get that back."

In Kentucky, the state passed a juvenile code in 1986 that allows for life sentences as long as parole is considered after 25 years. At the time, Kentucky prosecutors were given leeway from the state to try teens between the ages of 14 and 17 as adults for serious crimes. But Carneal was charged as a minor. And in October 1998, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill — requiring him to receive mental health care while in prison. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Carneal has repeatedly challenged his guilty plea, arguing in 2007 that he was too mentally ill to submit the plea and pushing for it to be withdrawn altogether in 2012. Both efforts were rejected.

Hadley Ellegood, who said she has attended every court hearing in which Carneal was present, has been planning for the shooter's parole board hearing for the last two years, working with the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to make sure victims and family members of the deceased get a chance to speak.

"I felt like everyone else in this community, and everyone else who was affected, has the right for their voice to be heard," she said.

It’s unclear whether Carneal will be represented by an attorney or a family member, or whether he will represent himself. John Carneal, his father and a former attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Dan Boaz, the commonwealth’s attorney for McCracken County, said his goal is to make sure Carneal remains “incarcerated for as long as he lives.” Although it’s unclear how the Kentucky Parole Board — a mix of appointees from former Republican governor Matt Bevin and Democratic Governor Andy Beshear — will act, the bar for giving a school shooter parole is much higher, given the regularity of shootings in America.

"We have seen a bit of momentum in America in acknowledging that young people tried with crimes should be given another opportunity, but a school shooting case is going to be the hardest one for a parole board," said Rachel Barkow, a professor of law at New York University and an expert on parole. "It's not supposed to be based on the crime itself, but, realistically speaking, it's very hard for any parole board not to take into account the nature of the initial crime."

In Paducah, there is near-consensus that Carneal should not be released. But Holm, who was grazed in the head from one of the bullets, doesn't think that keeping him in prison is a great solution, either. Holm said he would prefer that Carneal be transferred to a halfway house or a facility that can better address his mental health needs.

"Your brains are not even fully developed at age 14 to be able to appreciate the consequences of your actions," said Holm, a Louisville attorney. "I don't think prison is the best place for him to try to put his life back together."

Others, like Thomas, worry that even if Carneal doesn't get released this time, there is a chance the parole board could revisit his case in a couple of years.

"It's going to be difficult either way," said Thomas, 39, who works in health care in Lexington, Ky. "For us, it just never ends."