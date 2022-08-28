There are more ways to shake up state’s primary system

The lack of competition for state elected offices shows how badly our political system is broken (“Want more competitive political races? Change the primary system,” Editorial, Aug. 21). However, the Globe’s prescriptions for repairing it fall short.
If we want more candidates, and especially a more diverse field, then we need public campaign financing. Public matching funds of small donations would also address the outsize ability of wealthy special interests to influence government policy through massive election spending.
In addition, when candidates are competing in their respective primaries, the parties should create incentives to limit or discourage candidates from taking so-called dark money from outside sources. That would surely help level the playing field.
Instead of adopting a top-two, or “jungle,” primary in which all candidates appear on the ballot together regardless of party, ranked-choice voting would do far more to encourage more candidates to run, promote campaign civility, and boost voter participation. Ranked choice allows more than two candidates to compete without fear of “splitting the vote” among like-minded individuals. Since candidates also compete for second-choice votes from their opponents’ supporters, it lessens the incentive to run negative campaigns.
As a grass-roots Democratic Party activist and proponent of reform, I agree that the party needs a shakeup. Step one would be to make the majority of our governing State Committee democratically elected. Currently the majority of members are appointed. Step two would be to make our elected officials more accountable by publishing a scorecard showing all candidates’ positions on the party platform and the sources of their political donations.
Rand Wilson
Somerville
The writer is a member of the Somerville Ward Six Democratic Committee and was a delegate to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic Party convention.