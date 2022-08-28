There are more ways to shake up state’s primary system

The lack of competition for state elected offices shows how badly our political system is broken (“Want more competitive political races? Change the primary system,” Editorial, Aug. 21). However, the Globe’s prescriptions for repairing it fall short.

If we want more candidates, and especially a more diverse field, then we need public campaign financing. Public matching funds of small donations would also address the outsize ability of wealthy special interests to influence government policy through massive election spending.

In addition, when candidates are competing in their respective primaries, the parties should create incentives to limit or discourage candidates from taking so-called dark money from outside sources. That would surely help level the playing field.