With the midterms, a season of sore losers awaits

I was in fourth grade when I learned that sore losers weren’t confined to sports. I don’t know if my classmate’s political ambitions continued after his failed bid to be classroom president, but he would find common ground with today’s petulant politicians who lose and won’t admit defeat.

But when all the votes were counted, he lost. Badly. Then he behaved badly, refusing to shake his opponent’s hand. He insisted he couldn’t have lost an election he worked so hard to win. Eventually he started blubbering and stomped back to his seat.

The candidate campaigned tirelessly. His posters seemed to occupy every available space. He never missed an opportunity to tell potential voters that he was the superior choice.

On Tuesday, Laura Loomer, a far-right Muslim-hating extremist, narrowly lost in a primary against Representative Daniel Webster of Florida, the longtime Republican incumbent. But instead of conceding, she went right for the Big Lie playbook.

“I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner,” she said after she was declared the primary’s loser. She claimed that “there was no denying that there was voter fraud and election interference in this campaign.” And sticking to the playbook, she never offered a drop of evidence to back her allegations.

People like Loomer knit mendacity and doubt into the electoral process to save face and short-circuit democracy. With so much at stake during November’s midterms — control of the Senate, House, and crucial positions that manage elections — we could be in for a historic wave of defiance and belligerence from sore losers.

Kari Lake, a former TV reporter turned MAGA bullhorn and Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate, made unfounded claims even before voters went to the polls. “We’re already detecting fraud, and believe me, we’ve got cyber folks working with us, we’ve got lots of attorneys,” she said cryptically.

On primary night, Lake declared victory before the race had been officially called and said, “We outvoted the fraud.” She was eventually declared the winner but kept promoting election lies.

Lake used the Trump playbook as if she’d written it. She doled out nonsense about fraud before the primary to give herself a ready-made excuse if she lost. Then she called the contest for herself, so that if her opponent won she could claim that she was being robbed of a win. Now she’s still spreading “election integrity” lies as a bulwark in case the November election doesn’t work out as she hopes it will.

As Big Lie gymnastics go, Lake stuck the landing.

Contrary to common belief, the Big Lie wasn’t born after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Trump first planted seeds of electoral doubt in 2012, when Barack Obama won his second term. In a tweet, he called that election a “total sham.” And — stop me if you’ve heard this before — he tweeted, “We can’t let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty” and “Lets [sic] fight like hell and stop this great and disgusting injustice! The world is laughing at us.”

As the Republican presidential nominee in 2016, Trump often denigrated the electoral process as “totally and absolutely rigged” and said that was the only way he could lose to Hillary Clinton. After he was elected, Trump kept on lying when he claimed that 3 million to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote. As usual, he offered no proof.

Advertisement

Of course, as Republicans know even more clearly now than they did in 2016, their base won’t demand any proof. So long as every outlandish accusation fits nicely into that bottomless pit of white grievance, the party’s candidates will continue to delegitimize elections to prove their rightful power is being usurped.

Trump’s Big Lie is proving as detrimental to the electoral process as the 2013 Supreme Court decision that gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It has spawned so-called “election integrity” bills and laws in numerous states creating more barriers to voting. Even worse are the dozens of election deniers who will be on the November ballot. At least four are known to have attended Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, including Doug Mastriano, the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania.

In the past decade, every election has carried the weight of being tagged as “the most important” of our lifetime. But this one could be it. After a deadly insurrection and unfinished coup, and with one party demonstrating no moral limits, the midterms could be a game changer in all the wrong ways. And whether these Republican candidates win or lose, they’re aiming a poisoned arrow at democracy’s heart.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist.