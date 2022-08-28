Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari has a torn meniscus, Italian national team announces

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari tore the meniscus in his left knee during Italy’s FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Saturday, the Italian national team announced Sunday morning.

Plans for surgery and a potential recovery time were not immediately known. Celtics center Robert Williams missed about a month after tearing his meniscus on March 27, but return to play generally depends on the procedure. The Celtics are scheduled to start training camp on Sept. 27, and they will face the 76ers in their regular-season opener Oct. 18.

Gallinari said on Twitter that he will miss the EuroBasket tournament next month. The 34-year-old forward suffered the non-contact injury on a fast break in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter of his team’s 91-84 win in Brescia, Italy, and was helped off the court.