DeWanner Bonner (15 points) helps Sun top Sky in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

Candace Parker had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Sky, and Kahleah Copper scored 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

Jonquel Jones scored 12 points and also grabbed nine rebounds for the Sun, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and Brionna Jones added 12 points. Jonquel Jones was 5 for 8 from the field and Brionna Jones shot 6 for 8.

DeWanna Bonner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the visiting Connecticut Sun to a 68-63 win over the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their best-of-five WNBA semifinals series on Sunday night.

Game 2 is in Chicago Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Parker, left, and Chicago came up just short in Game 1. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

After Emma Meeseman's 3-pointer with 2:12 remaining gave Chicago a 63-62 lead and whipped the Wintrust Arena crowd into a frenzy, Jonquel Jones scored inside 27 seconds later to put the Sun back ahead.

Bonner made two free throws with 1:31 left to extend the lead, and Connecticut got two offensive rebounds to kill some time off the clock, and Bonner made a layup with 3.8 seconds left to seal the win.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Chicago missed its last four shots after Meeseman's go-ahead 3-pointer.

Connecticut outscored Chicago, 20-12, in the third quarter as Natisha Hiedeman and Bonner made 3-pointers and Bonner hit a pull-up jumper to move into double figures.

Parker strung a slick pass to Copper in transition for her first bucket since the first quarter to pull Chicago within 4 points with 8:47 left.

Copper knocked down a pair of free throws to nudge Chicago in front with 5:13 to go, shortly before she and Courtney Williams received double technical fouls for refusing to let go of a called jump ball.

Copper went 4 of 4 and hit a 3 for 11 points in the first half as the teams entered the break tied at 34.

Advertisement

Connecticut built an 8-point first quarter lead by scoring 11 points off six Chicago turnovers, but the Sky climbed back into it as Copper and Parker combined for 18-first half points.

Jonquel Jones hit 3 of 4 shots to lead Connecticut with 8 points and snagged four rebounds and two steals in a first half that had seven lead changes and five ties.

Storm 76, Aces 73 — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Aces to take a 1-0 lead in their semifinal series in front of a Las Vegas playoff-record crowd of 9,944.

Loyd made a go-ahead free throw with 1:16 to play, then a jumper for a 3-point lead with 34 seconds remaining before the Storm held on for the win. She had 10 of Seattle’s 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t just me, it was a team effort for sure,” Loyd said. “It helps when you have really good teammates ... you believe in them, they believe in you. That’s the biggest thing for us, is that each of us have to stay confident in what we do and what we can bring to the team. That’s been the key for us.”

Loyd, left, keyed the Seattle win Sunday over Las Vegas with a team-high 26 points. Ethan Miller/Getty

Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and franchise playoff-record 18 rebounds.

Sue Bird had 12 assists and no turnovers. Her final assist gave her a WNBA-record 342 in the playoffs. Lindsay Whalen had 341 in 82 games. Bird broke the record in 57.

Advertisement

Chelsea Gray scored 21 points for the Aces. Kelsey Plum added 20, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with 2.9 seconds to play.

Jackie Young finished with 11 points but Aces star A’ja Wilson was held to just 8 on 3-of-10 shooting.

Seattle controlled much of the game, leading through the first 3 1/2 quarters after building a 12-point lead in the first half.

Las Vegas didn’t enjoy its first lead until the fourth quarter, when Riquna Williams’ 3-pointer from the corner made it 65-64 with 6:09 left.