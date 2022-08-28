Examining the four undrafted rookies most likely to make the Patriots’ roster

With the final cutdown deadline looming this Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Patriots have seven candidates who could extend the streak: defensive back Brad Hawkins, defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, defensive tackle LaBryan Ray, offensive lineman Kody Russey, special teamer Brenden Schooler, linebacker Nate Wieland, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Mitchell, who played both linebacker and defensive end at Purdue, has shown an impressive ability to pressure the quarterback and could bolster New England’s pass rush depth. His most memorable highlight of the preseason came against Carolina in the fourth quarter, when he beat his man around the edge and strip-sacked quarterback PJ Walker in the end zone.

Helping Mitchell’s case is the fact that he contributes on special teams. He was part of the team’s opening kickoff coverage unit against Carolina, and was on the field for at least 50 percent of the team’s special teams snaps in each preseason game.

The Patriots’ top outside linebacker is Matthew Judon, with third-year players Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings expected to earn bigger roles this season. Mitchell, who turns 24 in December, could round out the group.

Ray is another defensive player capable of generating solid pressure. Against Las Vegas in the preseason finale, Ray stayed disruptive on the line and, on at least one play, got the better of offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first round in 2021.

There probably was a time in Ray’s life when he thought he, too, could have gone in the first round. A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Ray seemed destined for a decorated college career at Alabama, only to suffer injuries in four of his five seasons.

Staying healthy will be key if Ray, who turns 25 in December, wants to catch on with the Patriots, but he’s put forth a strong showing during training camp.

“LaBryan’s got a good background,” Belichick said earlier this month. “I know he was injured most of his senior year, so that was a tough year for him from a production standpoint. But, he’s been able to work into a number of different roles for us and has been out there every day. He works hard every day, so he’s gotten better and improved. It’s been good to work with him.”

On the other side of the ball, Russey’s play may not be as flashy as that of Mitchell and Ray, but he’s held his ground in both pass protection and run blocking. Although Russey primarily played center during college — he started at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Houston — he also took snaps at guard this preseason and could be a versatile depth piece on the offensive line.

The Patriots are set at center, with captain David Andrews — himself an undrafted rookie in 2015 — under contract through 2024. The rest of the offensive line, however, is a bit shaky, with tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn switching sides and two new faces, Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu, starting at guard. Russey, 24, could serve as an interior option should injuries lead to shuffling, as they did last season.

As for specialists, Schooler could be joining the likes of Matthew Slater, Cody Davis, and Justin Bethel. Schooler, who attended four high schools and three colleges, finished his collegiate career at Texas, where he played both defense and on special teams.

“I think some of the things we’ve seen this year in the kicking game are the same things he showed at Texas — versatility, speed, play speed, aggressiveness, instincts in coverage,” Belichick said. “So, that’s shown up. There’s still a lot of things he needs to improve on and understand that this game is a little bit different than the college kicking game, but he’s done a good job at adapting to those and has shown up and made a couple of plays for us.”

Schooler, 25, credited Davis for helping him through the process. He called the prospect of making the 53-man roster “a dream come true.”

“I have no regrets, I think I’ve played every play to the fullest and gave it my all,” Schooler said. “Whatever happens is going to happen. I’m going to be content. I know I put everything I had out there and poured my heart into playing these past three games.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.