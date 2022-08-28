Galaxy score early goals and turn back Revolution

The Revolution, who play host to the Chicago Fire Wednesday and New York City FC Sept. 4, surrendered early goals to Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, then rallied on a Carles Gil finish. The Revolution attacked to the end as referee Lukasz Szpala signaled for eight minutes of added time.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s high-pressing tactics failed to pay off in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy Sunday night. The Revolution (8-9-10, 34 points) missed a chance to move into playoff position in the opener of a three-game home stand before a crowd of 21,517 at Gillette Stadium.

While the LA Galaxy are celebrating their second goal, the Revolution's Christian Makoun walks away.

In the opening half, Aguirre (fourth minute) and Hernandez (15th) went in alone on Djordje Petrovic, as the Galaxy easily broke through the Revolution’s press. After scoring, Hernandez was confronted by a fan, who was removed by security.

Gustavo Bou returned after missing six games with an injury, joining substitute Noel Buck as the Revolution found opportunities in the second half.

Gil cut the deficit, curling a shot into the far side of the net (82d), finishing a sequence that started with Buck’s pass to Bou.

In the opening half, the Revolution had chances to cut the deficit as DeJuan Jones hit the left post off a Gil feed (29th), then Emmanuel Boateng’s shot was saved (37th), and Gil fired high (41st) and wide (43d). Hernandez nearly broke loose again, but went down in a clash with Henry Kessler, who was cautioned (38th) by referee Szpala. Hernandez was cautioned as he departed in the 70th minute after going down in a clash with Andrew Farrell.





