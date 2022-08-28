Game 128: Lineups and notes as Red Sox seek sweep of Rays

Nick Pivetta will hope to put together a performance as dominant as Hill’s as the righthander takes the ball for the series finale. Pivetta was solid in his last start, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine over 5 ⅔ innings against the Orioles, but took a no-decision in a Sox loss as the veteran seeks to break double-digit wins for the first time in his career.

After Rich Hill turned back the clock to secure a series win on Saturday , the Red Sox can complete a sweep of the Rays with another one on Sunday.

The Rays will counter with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, who has rarely been his best self against Boston. Kluber is 5-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 14 career appearances against the Sox, but has pitched well against them this season, allowing two earned runs total over 12 innings in back-to-back wins in July.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Lineups

Advertisement

RAYS (69-57): TBA

Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA)

RED SOX (62-65): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Pivetta: Arozarena 2-6, Bethancourt 0-3, Choi 0-4, Díaz 3-9, Lowe 3-6, Margot 2-13, Mejía 0-3, Paredes 1-3, Peralta 2-5, Ramírez 3-5, Walls 0-2

Red Sox vs. Kluber: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 5-26, Cordero 1-3, Dalbec 1-5, Devers 2-9, Hernández 2-3, Martinez 9-34, McGuire 0-2, Pham 2-7, Plawecki 2-3, Refsnyder 0-3, Story 1-9, Verdugo 3-7

Stat of the day: Hill’s 11 strikeouts on Saturday were the most for a pitcher 42 or older since Aug. 22, 2008, when 44-year-old Randy Johnson fanned 13 Florida Marlins.

Notes: The Red Sox last completed a sweep against the Guardians on June 26, more than two months ago ... Alex Verdugo doubled for the 32nd time on Saturday, tying his career high from last season ... Pivetta has made at least 25 starts for the fourth time in his career. The Canadian is 1-3 with a 4.67 career ERA against the Rays, having taken three consecutive losses dating back to Aug. 1, 2021 ... The Rays were held scoreless by Hill and only tallied one run total after scoring 31 runs over their previous four games. The loss snapped a four-series win streak for Tampa Bay ... The Sox enter the day seven games back from the final wild-card spot.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.