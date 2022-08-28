Joe Flacco struggles, Tyrod Taylor exits as Jets backups rally past Giants

Jets fourth-stringer Chris Streveler led his third straight fourth-quarter winning drive. He marched the Jets (3-0) down the field in the waning moments and found a wide-open Calvin Jackson Jr. for the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left.

The 37-year-old Flacco, likely to open the regular season at quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson , made his preseason debut and finished 7 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown by Austin Calitro in his four series. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the preseason opener at Philadelphia.

Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the New York Jets’ starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“He’s probably had one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

Streveler, a former CFL quarterback who had three previous NFL stints, was 10 of 13 for 96 yards and two TDs.

Saleh opted to give his starters on offense and defense some action in the preseason finale, while Giants coach Brian Daboll went with about half his starters on defense and none of his skill players on offense.

Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for the Giants (2-1) with starter Daniel Jones watching from the sideline, but was carted from the sideline in the first quarter with a back injury. Taylor completed a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, but took a big hit from Jets rookie defensive end Micheal Clemons.

“He should be OK,” Daboll said of Taylor. “I don’t think there’s anything. He just landed hard and I talked to him at halftime.”

Taylor was 2 of 4 for 29 yards and an interception and was replaced by Davis Webb, who led four scoring drives.

Ryan Santoso kicked a 49-yarder field to put the Giants ahead 27-24 with 2:02 left. Santoso was signed earlier this week because regular kicker Graham Gano suffered a concussion last week against the Bengals.

Denzel Mims, who requested to be traded by the Jets earlier in the week, had a diving 29-yard touchdown catch from Streveler with 7:19 left to tie it at 24. Mims had seven catches for 102 yards and the score.

Trubisky makes his case to start for Steelers

Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to take over for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers eased past Detroit, 19-9, in the NFL’s preseason finale in Pittsburgh.

Trubisky, signed to a two-year contract in March, was at his best late in the first half. Working the “two-minute” offense for the first time, he led the Steelers 92 yards in six plays, finishing off the crisp drive with a 6-yard strike to Steven Sims that gave Pittsburgh (3-0) a 16-point halftime lead.

While coach Mike Tomlin may wait to announce who will ultimately get the nod in the three-man race — well, OK, two-man race — between Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett — Trubisky did little to lose the job during three exhibition appearances. The former second overall pick completed 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, was an efficient 10 of 14 for 90 yards while playing with the second-team offense in the third and fourth quarters.

The Steelers played their starters on both sides of the ball in the first half, and it nearly cost them after All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson both left with injuries.

Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, injured his left knee after receiving a cut block from Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson in the second quarter. Watt remained in the game briefly before being pulled. Johnson, who signed a lucrative two-year extension earlier this month, also left in the first half with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following a nice 38-yard reception down the sideline.

Titans’ Pro Bowl punter on the bubble

Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern is Tennessee’s longest-tenured player and needs just four punts to become only the 25th player in NFL history to notch 1,000 for his career.

Whether that happens with the Titans remains to be seen.

Tennessee claimed Kern off waivers from Denver in 2009, and now the punter, who ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played, may wind up losing his job to an undrafted rookie from Colorado State with one of the strongest legs Kern has ever seen.

“You could probably flip a coin,” Kern said after watching Saturday night’s 26-23 win from the sideline with Ryan Stonehouse punting and holding on extra points and field goals. “I feel like I’ve hit the ball well this camp, and Stoney has obviously done really, really well. I just kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll just see what happens.”

Flowers lands in Miami, report says

Trey Flowers has signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, according to ESPN. Flowers, who spent four seasons with the Patriots, was released by the Lions in March, three years after Detroit signed him to a five-year contract with $90 million guaranteed . . . Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter. The Browns signed Odom on Aug. 5, and he was a longshot to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster.