Red Sox denied sweep as Rays bats hammer Nick Pivetta, bullpen in finale

The hits weren’t in short supply on Sunday at Fenway Park, but it was the Tampa Bay Rays who made theirs do the most damage as they salvaged the finale of their three-game set with the Red Sox, winning 12-4.

The visitors only outhit the Red Sox, 17-13, but among theirs were a pair of home runs from Isaac Paredes, three doubles from Randy Arozarena, at least one hit from every starter, and the critical work that the Red Sox lacked all afternoon.

The Rays (70-57), who hold the first of the American League’s three wild-card positions, shellacked Nick Pivetta for five runs in the righthander’s five innings of work. J.D. Martinez, Franchy Cordero, and Tommy Pham all homered off Rays starter Corey Kluber, but they were all solo shots, and the hosts were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine.