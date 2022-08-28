Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. stable after being shot

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects. When police arrived on the scene they located Robinson, who, according to a police spokesman, was suffering from “a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.”