Putin’s army expansion may not help Russia much, US and British officials say

An order announced Thursday raises Russia’s target number of active-duty service members by about 137,000, to 1.15 million, beginning in January. But that number is unlikely to be reached quickly, and Russia will be unable to train or deploy new troops effectively enough to make up for huge casualties in Ukraine, analysts said.

The decision by President Vladimir Putin of Russia to sharply increase the size of Russia’s armed forces is unlikely to significantly alter the country’s fortunes in its war in Ukraine, according to US and British officials and independent military analysts.

The agency cited “tens of thousands” of Russian losses on the battlefield. US and British military officials have estimated that Russia has suffered up to 80,000 casualties in Ukraine, including deaths and injuries, since Putin ordered the invasion in February. Without an expanded national draft and relying mainly on contract soldiers, the Russian armed forces have been struggling to attract recruits despite cash bonuses and other inducements, the latest British assessment said.

The assessment generally matched that of US officials, who said last week that Putin’s decree would do little good in replacing forces killed in the first six months of the war. Former US officials said the just-announced expansion was likely to take months to bring forces to the battlefield.

Russia’s losses — and its inability to capture significant amounts of territory in recent weeks — have led some analysts to describe Putin’s order as a sign that he has no plans to relent in Ukraine.

Even if Russia could somehow attract army recruits, it would struggle to train them quickly because some of its training units were deployed to Ukraine and suffered casualties, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington research body.

It could seek to bring in more conscripts from the roughly 130,000 mostly young men who would be called up for one year of mandatory military service in the fall, the group said, or it could absorb Russian proxy forces of the breakaway republics of eastern Ukraine into its regular army.

“The net addition to Russia’s combat power in any such case would be very small,” the group said in a report last week.

US officials said they remained surprised that Putin had not taken any steps to widen conscription or start a forced mobilization of the Russian people. Putin has been unwilling to announce an expanded draft for fear of undercutting his support. But US officials believe the extent of Russia’s losses is such that Moscow cannot achieve its strategic goal of taking over more of Ukraine without requiring one.

Supply-chain constraints and Western export controls have also made it more difficult for Russia to replace sophisticated military equipment. While the Kremlin has a practically limitless supply of artillery pieces, it is struggling to build precision cruise missiles and high-end tanks, US officials say.



