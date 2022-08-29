‘The biggest slay of all slays.’ Taylor Swift announces a new album and the fan theories begin.

If Taylor Swift’s Oscar de la Renta mini dress was not enough to catch the attention of her legions of fans, her announcement Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards surely did.
While accepting the night’s top prize, Swift — ever one to have a few tricks up her sleeve — closed out the show with a seismic announcement: She has a new album, titled “Midnights,” set to be released this fall.
It will be her 10th studio album, a project the Grammy winner described on social media as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”
taylor swift at the vmas today is actually the biggest slay of all slays pic.twitter.com/ZqXhiRorlQ— carmen 🧸 saw billie (@dontblamecarmen) August 29, 2022
“I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21,” said Swift after she claimed the award for video of the year for “All Too Well: The Short Film” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version), a project that also earned best long form video and direction.
“I will tell you more at midnight,” she teased after praising the other women in the category and acknowledging the support of her fans, whom Swift said have “emboldened” her.
Many of those fans waited up until midnight to learn more, posting myriad memes and heartfelt thoughts.
Me when @taylorswift13 announces an album and now I’m forced to stay up until midnight. #meetmeatmidnight pic.twitter.com/KuFY4qvVLT— xgiacoppox126-Vinnie (@xgiacoppox126) August 29, 2022
“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For those who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we’ll meet ourselves,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.
In an image likely to be deciphered with more scrutiny than some may believe possible, Swift has one hand on her head and other outstretched, the receiver of a landline phone dangling from it. The background is moody and dim, a table perched beside her with a framed photo and letters sitting on top.
The new 13-track album is the latest surprise of many Swift has revealed during the pandemic, first with the unexpected drop of “Folklore” — a riveting departure from her past work — and months after, “Evermore.” Since then, Swift has also released re-recordings of two of her old albums, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” part of an effort to regain control of her back catalog after her old record label was sold.
“It’s wild how we live in a country where Taylor Swift is the only consistently functioning industry,” one person tweeted.
it's wild how we live in a country where Taylor Swift is the only consistently functioning industry— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) August 29, 2022
midnights (2022) pic.twitter.com/hUVGTNMu6f— j (@thelessiknow13) August 29, 2022
taylor swift’s midnights pic.twitter.com/6es7sDssOU— aries (@ariesmacasaet13) August 29, 2022
Over the years, Swift’s most devout fans have played detective to determine when a new album might drop — scouring details of music videos, past lyrics, and social media posts. It’s a game in which Swift has been a willing participant.
Leading up to the announcement of “Midnights,” fans had been speculating when Swift might drop a new version of one of her previous albums — convinced “1989″ or “Speak Now” would be next.
Your time will come, Speak Now TV & 1989 TV. #Midnights #MeetMeAtMidnight @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/NcDK12PBE4— midnights era (@venccilito) August 29, 2022
But on Sunday, they got their answer, and fan theories about “Midnights” commenced almost immediately.
Fans unpacked her previous lyrics, hinting at a seeming inability to fall asleep; the significance of the number 13; and her subtle and not-so-subtle references to literature and her own songs.
track five on midnights is about to be the most track five track five taylor swift has ever track five’d— e💌 (@starsicks) August 29, 2022
taylor swift didn’t write “it’s 2 am feeling like i just lost a friend” and “lit through the darkness at 1:58” and “the lingering question kept me up, 2AM who do you love?” and “i want your midnights” for this to not become one of her greatest albums— Hannah Azerang (@clockwork_reads) August 29, 2022
midnights is for the nothing new girls, the this is me trying girls, the archer girls, the mirrorball girls, the forever winter girls, the evermore girls, the sad beautiful tragic girls, the hoax girls, the coney island girls, the afterglow girls— mirrorball (@fancysnaake) August 29, 2022
So just to recap:@taylorswift13, born on the 13th, 13 years after the Kanye incident at the @vmas, accepts the VMA for her 10 minute version of a song and announces her 10th studio album, coming in the 10th month of the year. It will have - naturally - 13 tracks.— Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) August 29, 2022
Taylor Swift: “Keep the lanterns lit and go searching… we’ll meet ourselves.”— lyss (@emilysorchard) August 29, 2022
Emily Dickinson: “I am out with lanterns, looking for myself.”
The parallels continue 🖤 pic.twitter.com/MmOVgJGdTL
Swift has begun selling pre-orders of “Midnights” on her website, including a “unique blue moonstone marbled color” vinyl and CD, in addition to a cassette and digital album.
Meanwhile, Swifties are eagerly anticipating its release, counting down the days until Oct. 21 arrives and they can hit play. It’s a tradition that will probably never go out of style.
me trying to meet taylor swift at midnight while also trying to meet her in the afterglow while also trying to meet her behind the mall while also trying to meet her in the pouring rain while also trying to meet her in the church at the backdoor pic.twitter.com/47dYuXINhE— boob ross (@rootlore) August 29, 2022
i just know taylor swift's new album is going to save me pic.twitter.com/383WqvapHc— kadriye (@tayspetsch) August 29, 2022
i'm glad i will no longer need therapy because taylor swift is releasing midnights in october— veronica (@soitfuckingoes) August 29, 2022
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.