‘The biggest slay of all slays.’ Taylor Swift announces a new album and the fan theories begin.

It will be her 10th studio album, a project the Grammy winner described on social media as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

While accepting the night’s top prize, Swift — ever one to have a few tricks up her sleeve — closed out the show with a seismic announcement: She has a new album, titled “Midnights,” set to be released this fall.

If Taylor Swift’s Oscar de la Renta mini dress was not enough to catch the attention of her legions of fans, her announcement Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards surely did.

Advertisement

“I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21,” said Swift after she claimed the award for video of the year for “All Too Well: The Short Film” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version), a project that also earned best long form video and direction.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“I will tell you more at midnight,” she teased after praising the other women in the category and acknowledging the support of her fans, whom Swift said have “emboldened” her.

Many of those fans waited up until midnight to learn more, posting myriad memes and heartfelt thoughts.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For those who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we’ll meet ourselves,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

In an image likely to be deciphered with more scrutiny than some may believe possible, Swift has one hand on her head and other outstretched, the receiver of a landline phone dangling from it. The background is moody and dim, a table perched beside her with a framed photo and letters sitting on top.

Advertisement

The new 13-track album is the latest surprise of many Swift has revealed during the pandemic, first with the unexpected drop of “Folklore” — a riveting departure from her past work — and months after, “Evermore.” Since then, Swift has also released re-recordings of two of her old albums, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” part of an effort to regain control of her back catalog after her old record label was sold.

“It’s wild how we live in a country where Taylor Swift is the only consistently functioning industry,” one person tweeted.

Over the years, Swift’s most devout fans have played detective to determine when a new album might drop — scouring details of music videos, past lyrics, and social media posts. It’s a game in which Swift has been a willing participant.

Leading up to the announcement of “Midnights,” fans had been speculating when Swift might drop a new version of one of her previous albums — convinced “1989″ or “Speak Now” would be next.

But on Sunday, they got their answer, and fan theories about “Midnights” commenced almost immediately.

Fans unpacked her previous lyrics, hinting at a seeming inability to fall asleep; the significance of the number 13; and her subtle and not-so-subtle references to literature and her own songs.

Advertisement

Swift has begun selling pre-orders of “Midnights” on her website, including a “unique blue moonstone marbled color” vinyl and CD, in addition to a cassette and digital album.

Meanwhile, Swifties are eagerly anticipating its release, counting down the days until Oct. 21 arrives and they can hit play. It’s a tradition that will probably never go out of style.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.