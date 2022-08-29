In ‘House of the Dragon’ episode two ‘The Rogue Prince,’ the king must remarry

Queen Aemma’s death lingers in the Small Council, but King Viserys’ advisors aren’t grieving; instead, the men are focused on one question — who’ll replace her? Thus begins a medieval “The Bachelor.”

“The Rogue Prince” jumps six months from the first episode, which saw the death of Queen Aemma Targaryen and her newborn son Baelon mocked by Daemon as “the heir for a day.”

“House of the Dragon” forgoes explicit carnage, fire, and blood in the second episode, titled “The Rogue Prince,” and instead highlights simmering political tensions that threaten to break the Targaryen family.

In a private meeting away from the council, Lord Corlys Velaryon and his wife Rhaenys Targaryen, the “Queen Who Never Was,” propose that the king wed their 12-year-old daughter, Laena. On paper, uniting two houses descended from the ancient Valyrian civilization is a strong move; if one manages to overlook their stark age difference.

Corlys tells Viserys that this will make the crown look strong, though the Sea Snake’s intentions are also spurred by a need to get Viserys to make a move regarding a foreign threat to naval trading routes that endanger his house’s wealth. As seen in glimpses earlier in the episode, a menace known as Crabfeeder is taking control over the island chain called the Stepstones and feeding Westerosi men to crabs.

Viserys is skirting around outright war, and it is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s named heir since last week’s episode, who proposes during a Small Council meeting that her father send dragonriders to the islands as a show of force. However, Rhaenyra’s title upgrade does not earn her a seat at the table, as she lingers aside, still relegated to cupbearer duties. Her suggestion is promptly squashed.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in episode two of "House of the Dragon." Ollie Upton / HBO

To keep her busy, Viserys assigns Rhaenyra to fill a vacancy in the Kingsguard, a squad of skilled warriors sworn to protect the monarch. Rhaenyra is presented with a variety of knights who come from families that would make strong allies of the crown. Despite Otto Hightower’s insistence, she chooses Ser Criston Cole, who defeated Daemon Targaryen at the Heir’s Tournament, because of his combat experience.

Rhaenyra’s streak of defiance carries over to Dragonstone, the Targaryen lands in Westeros. Daemon has taken over the island, fortifying it with soldiers of the King’s Landing city watch. To further insult Viserys, his brother, and cement himself as an enemy of the realm, Daemon takes the dragon egg that was meant for Baelon. Following Targaryen tradition for noble-born children, Daemon plans to place the egg in the cradle of his son, mothered by Mysaria, Daemon’s lover, who is not actually pregnant.

Daemon Targaryen and his lover Mysaria stand before the King’s Landing city watch at Dragonstone in episode two of "House of the Dragon." Ollie Upton / HBO

Otto Hightower arrives at Dragonstone to demand Daemon leave the island, return the egg, and dispatch Mysaria. Right when swords are unsheathed, Rhaenyra arrives dragonback on Syrax to quell the tension, despite Otto’s demand to have her escorted back.

Rhaenyra succeeds in obtaining the egg without spilling blood, but Viserys isn’t pleased she acted without his knowledge. Though father and daughter have become estranged since Viserys all but sentenced Queen Aemma to die, the two reconnect during a heart-to-heart where Viserys explains his duty to remarry.

Rhaenyra tells her father she understands his position in the matter. However, she’s blindsided by Viserys’ announcement during a Small Council meeting that he intends to wed her best friend — Otto’s daughter — Alicent. The king’s decision dismays Rhaenyra and scorns Corlys, who then seeks allyship in Daemon, encouraging him to fight in the battle over the Stepstones to prove he is a formidable warrior.

The plans are now in motion for treason, betrayal and violence. But as mentioned in episode two, that’s just the order of things.