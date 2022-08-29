This week’s TV: A Michael K. Williams memoir, a Steve Carell thriller, and ‘Lord of the Rings’ premieres

“Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict. That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God’s grace, I am still here. Not a day goes by when I don’t think how easily it could have gone the other way.”

Michael K. Williams died of a drug overdose in September 2021, and now the memoir he was working on has been released. Called “Scenes From My Life” and co-written by Jon Sternfeld, it begins with these tragically ironic lines:

In the book, the actor writes about art as a saving grace, his traumatic youth in East Flatbush, his experiences as a dancer and model, the nature of addiction, and the origin of that scar on his face. And of course he writes about his breakthrough role as Omar Little on “The Wire,” one of TV’s most memorable characters — much of which is in an excerpt from the book published on Vulture.

At first, he writes, he was anxious about playing a gay character. “I think my initial fear of Omar’s sexuality came from my upbringing, the community that raised me, and the stubborn stereotypes of gay characters. Once I realized that Omar was non-effeminate, that I didn’t have to talk or walk in a flamboyant way, a lot of that fear drained away. I made Omar my own. He wasn’t written as a type, and I wouldn’t play him as one.”

He says he pushed for more realism in Omar’s relationships: “In regards to Omar and his lover Brandon (played by Michael Kevin Darnall), it seemed like everyone was dancing around their intimacy issue. There was lots of touching hair and rubbing lips and things like that. I felt like if we were going to do this, we should go all in. I think the directors were scared, and I said to one of them, ‘You know gay people [have sex], right?’ "

The five-time Emmy nominee, also in “Lovecraft Country” and “Boardwalk Empire,” was 54.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. From “The Americans” creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the Hulu thriller “The Patient” stars Steve Carell as a psychotherapist whose wife recently died and who gets held captive by one of his patients. (Here’s the trailer.) The patient, a serial killer played by Domhnall Gleeson, demands to be cured of his homicidal urges. Good luck, doc. Hope you fare better than Dr. Melfi. Also in the 10 episodes: David Alan Grier, Linda Emond, Andrew Leeds, and Laura Niemi. It premieres on Tuesday.

A scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Amazon studios

2. Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is an expensive TV series, with a budget reportedly twice that for the entire “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. Set thousands of years before “Lord of the Rings,” it’s based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth’s Second Age. The cast includes Robert Aramayo, who played the young version of Ned Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Maxim Baldry from “Years and Years.” It premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m. A second season has already been ordered.

3. The AMC+ animated series “Pantheon,” which premieres Thursday, is a sci-fi drama based on short stories by author Ken Liu. It’s about a bullied teen, Maddie (Katie Chang), who receives help from a mysterious stranger online. Wait — it’s her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness (as in the Amazon comedy “Upload”) has been uploaded to the cloud. The voice cast includes Aaron Eckhart, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, and the late William Hurt (trailer here).

4. Garth Brooks narrates “America’s National Parks,” a five-parter that premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on National Geographic. It’s a tour of both world-famous and lesser-known national parks and their wildlife, and it includes long-lens cinematography and high-resolution drone technology.

5. “Devil in Ohio,” which premieres on Friday, is a new Netflix mystery based on the novel by Daria Polatin. The eight-episode series tracks the complications that ensue when a psychiatrist provides shelter to a cult escapee. Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, and Sam Jaeger star.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Dated and Related” No, not that. The reality show has siblings looking for love together. Netflix, Friday

“House of Hammer” A docu-series about accusations against Armie Hammer and the history of the Hammer family. Discovery+, Friday

