Taking the helm at Boston’s newest luxury tower involves skill with swords

The general manager of the St. Regis Residences just hired his first staffer, but he has 20 more to go. Roche will work with Cronin Development on punch-list items such as signage, cameras, supply orders, and a move-in schedule for the condo owners in the 114-unit tower that replaced the Atlantic Beer Garden and Whiskey Priest restaurants.

Then there’s finding a good place for sabering.

St. Regis is a high-end brand owned by Marriott International with a few long-standing traditions, such as afternoon tea. Then there’s the sabering. No, it doesn’t involve an actual sword fight. Instead, it’s a skillful uncorking of a Champagne bottle — with a saber blade. These are done at the end of every day at St. Regis hotels. Roche said he’s not sure how often the sabering will take place at the Boston tower, one of the few St. Regis properties without hotel rooms. Nor is he yet sure exactly where it will happen in the 22-story building, which was the last project designed by late Boston architect Howard Elkus. But the tradition will go on.

For Roche, landing this job is like a dream come true. The son of a developer, Roche has been in real estate all his life. For the past 11 years, he worked as a property manager for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and later Marriott, after those two companies merged in 2016.

He was at Marriott’s W Boston Hotel & Residences as director of residences in 2018 when the deal to open a St. Regis in Boston was announced.

“I told anyone at the corporate office who would listen on the residential side that I wanted this position,” Roche said. “Every time I take my wife and daughter into the Seaport, we would stop by and take pictures.”

Marriott finally put him in the role in April, after he interviewed with developer Jon Cronin and members of his team.

He likes the idea of finally being able to manage a residential-only property, which will likely have a different feel than one in which owners shared the premises with hotel guests.

The condos at St. Regis start at $2 million apiece. Roughly half have been sold so far, he said.

While the East Bridgewater resident won’t be buying a unit anytime soon, he still feels like one of the luckiest guys in the world. He added: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years.”

A new approach at J.Jill

If 2021 at J.Jill was about reviving the Quincy-based retailer’s financial health, this year could end up being about presenting a more welcoming image to potential customers.

Or at least that’s how chief executive Claire Spofford puts it as she launches the 250-store chain’s new “Welcome Everybody” campaign this month.

This campaign represents a concerted effort to showcase a wider variety of women and sizes in its marketing materials. The company has teamed up with Rochelle Johnson, a self-described “plus style expert” with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, to help spread the word.

As part of the effort, J.Jill added size 20/”2X” clothes in the stores. Before this, J.Jill only sold them online. And the company ensured price parity across all sizes, instead of offering some clothes in smaller sizes at a less expensive price point than larger versions of the same item.

“Last year was [spent] recovering the business, changing the operating model,” Spofford said. “While we were doing that, we were incubating this idea. ... I really felt like it was time to modernize this brand and let more people know about us. We had to be prepared before we showed the spotlight on ourselves.”

Foley Hoag launches reproductive rights practice

Boston law firm Foley Hoag didn’t wait long after the US Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision on abortion in late June before swinging into action.

Foley Hoag partner Shrutih Tewarie saw legal landmines galore in the ruling, which effectively split the country between states that allow abortions and those that will not, and prompted her colleagues to establish a reproductive healthcare practice to help clients navigate the new challenges. She is leading the practice group along with Foley Hoag partners Thomas Barker and Christopher Hart. Tewarie doesn’t anticipate new hiring as a result, at least not for now. Instead, she’s created a cross-disciplinary practice that relies on the expertise of the three co-chairs as well as other colleagues, in subjects as varied as data security, education, employment law, and business counseling. The team meets regularly to analyze how the Dobbs decision affects the firm’s clients.

“This is going to create lots of challenges for organizations and individuals across the United States,” said Tewarie, who is based at Foley Hoag’s New York office. “Addressing the ‘post-Roe world, we decided to take immediate steps to create a practice and really draw on our existing healthcare expertise as well as the strength of the variety of the firms’ practices to help clients with the challenges arising out of Dobbs.”

At GE, remembering a comrade

For all the tumult at General Electric these days, it’s hard to diminish the sense of family and camaraderie that remains at the GE Aviation factory in Lynn. Look no further than the way the employees there rallied around the idea of building a permanent memorial at the plant in honor of their former colleague Janis Lasden. She had worked at the factory for nearly 30 years before dying on one of the hijacked jets in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

GE funded the memorial, which includes an engraving with Lasden’s picture and a short message, flanked by two 9′ 11″ granite towers. The memorial also features a piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center site in New York, and donated to GE. About 75 people, including members of the Lasden family, gathered last week at the memorial for a dedication ceremony. Lasden’s colleagues had previously honored her with a memorial inside one of the buildings, but wanted something more permanent, something that could last.

Santander chief courts a tennis champ

Santander US chief executive Tim Wennes’s latest trip to New York didn’t take him to Wall Street, or to a bank branch. Instead, Wennes trekked there to meet up with Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on the courts at Randall’s Island.

So was Wennes hoping to challenge Nadal to a duel? Not exactly. The bank is a longtime supporter of City Year, a Boston-based nonprofit that helps students in low-income communities, and Nadal is sponsored by the Boston-based bank’s Spanish parent company, Banco Santander. Nadal was in New York for the US Open, and Santander wanted to announce a new round of grants for City Year. The bank executives figured they would recruit Nadal for some help while he was in the same city.

Nadal ended up spending about an hour on Thursday with about 25 middle-school students from City Year-supported schools in East Harlem and the South Bronx. The latest announcement involved a $2.5 million, three-year commitment to City Year in several cities where Santander does business, including $200,000 for Boston and $200,000 for Providence, as well as $300,000 for New York.

“He’s a great sportsman,” Wennes said of Nadal. “It’s not just what he has achieved in terms of being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but also how he has achieved it: his work ethic, his hard work and perseverance.”

So can Wennes convince the higher ups in Spain to sponsor a trip for Nadal to Boston? Wennes said “never say never.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.