20,000 flags planted on Boston Common to remember lives lost to drug overdoses

The memorial was constructed at the Common’s Liberty Mall in front of the State House to honor and remember the people who have died from drug overdoses, show support to their loved ones, remove stigma, and raise awareness of the issue, Governor Baker’s office wrote in a statement.

Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Medical Center staff, and Department of Public Health personnel were among those present helping to plant the flags ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

A bright purple sea of 20,000 flags covered a section of Boston Common on Monday, a tribute to the lives taken by drug overdoses in Massachusetts over the last 10 years.

Those participating in the flag-planting ceremony took a moment of silence to acknowledge the significant loss, according to the statement. An information booth was also set up near the flags to offer addiction resources and services to those who may need them.

Staff of the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center stood in solidarity with families and friends of those whose lives were lost, according to a Boston Medical Center press release.

Dr. Miriam Komaromy, the center’s medical director, stressed the importance of educating the public and knocking down stigma and judgement surrounding addiction struggles.

Colleen LaBelle, of Boston Medical Center, bent down to adjust one of the 20,000 purple flags in the Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It is extremely important to spread awareness that there are organizations and resources available to those who need them, especially since feelings of hopelessness and helplessness are common,” Komaromy said in the release.

In addition to the flag display, multiple state bridges and buildings will be lit up purple, along with the transport bridge at Boston Medical Center, for the rest of the week to commemorate the cause, the release said.

After Overdose Awareness Day, “Recovery Month” will be observed in September to create an environment of hope for those struggling, according to the release.

Last month, Governor Baker allocated $597.2 million of next year’s budget for addiction support services, including education, prescription monitoring, and more, his administration stated.

Holly Francis, a volunteer with Boston Medical Center, was framed through a purple ribbon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Cierra Campbell (left) of Dorchester and Kerri Loftus, of Medford who both work for the Gavin Foundation paused to look at a photo they had shot of the 20,000 purple flags in the Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.