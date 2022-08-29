August ends on a warm note, and start of September could be warmer still

The main theme is going to be warmer and drier conditions than average for the next two weeks. This means more days in the 90s and perhaps even some record heat before mid-month. The specifics of how hot it could be for the start of school are yet to be determined, but I suspect heat in classrooms could be making headlines.

Half this week is in August and half is in September, and the weather is going to feel a little bit different over the week.

Warmer and drier conditions are predicted into the second week of September. NOAA

A Southwest air flow will push in high humidity Monday as dew points rise through the 60s and even into the lower 70s in spots. This humidity will be with us through Wednesday morning. Along with the high humidity, temperatures will be 85 to 90 degrees. This moves heat indicies into the 90s making it uncomfortable for many.

If you’re headed to the beach water temperatures are near their highest levels of the entire summer. Tides will be high in the middle of the afternoon pushing to the late afternoon and early evening this weekend.

The heat index will move into the 90s Tuesday afternoon. WeatherBELL

The only chance of rain I see for the next 10 days comes Tuesday night and early Wednesday as a frontal system approaches. This front will usher in cooler and dryer air for the middle of the week and keep the humidity in check through the holiday weekend.

The timing of the front is not ideal for rain as it will move through during the early morning hours when the heat of the day is at its minimum. Nevertheless, there could be a few showers in a thunderstorm overnight Tuesday and into the first part of Wednesday. Because of the high humidity, any showers could be heavy. However, they have to make it east first. Notice on the predicted radar below as the showers head toward the coastline they are falling apart. This is the pattern we have seen most of the summer and it is likely to continue meaning the chance of showers this week is minimal.

Showers try to move into the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday but may dissipate before ever reaching the coastline. COD Weather

The dew points drop on Wednesday with a rush of dry air. It will still be warmer than average into the holiday weekend, but the lack of high humidity will make it feel amazing! One issue with the continuation of summer temperatures will be hot classrooms. Be sure the kids have the shorts handy as they will need them.